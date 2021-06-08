Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Medvedev and Kudermetova to lead Russian tennis in Tokyo

1 minute read

Jun 2, 2021; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in action during his match against Tommy Paul (USA) on day four of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Men's world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Veronika Kudermetova, the highest-ranked Russian woman, will lead their tennis teams at the Tokyo Olympics, a Russian sports official said on Tuesday.

Russian athletes in Tokyo will represent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because their country was stripped of its flag and anthem at the Games for doping offences

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told TASS news agency the men's team would also include Andrei Rublev, currently 7th in ATP rankings, Karen Khachanov, ranked 25th, and Aslan Karatsev, the surprise semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open.

Kudermetova, ranked 30th, will be joined in the women's team by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina.

Tarpischev added that Elena Vesnina would play doubles either with Kudermetova or Vera Zvonareva.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 12:03 PM UTCMLB roundup: Padres extend Cubs' slump

Manny Machado and Brian O'Grady each homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-4.

SportsTokyo 2020 board talks about vaccines, but not a word on further delay
SportsAndreescu splits with coach Bruneau after French Open exit
SportsMLB opposes business group’s demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta
SportsFA names corporate boss Debbie Hewitt as first woman chair

England's Football Association on Tuesday named corporate executive and former RAC chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, ending months of speculation over Greg Clarke's successor following his exit over inappropriate remarks.