Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Medvedev overcomes slow start to reach French Open third round

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Jun 2, 2021; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in action during his match against Tommy Paul (USA) on day four of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame a slow start to beat unseeded American Tommy Paul 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the third round of the French Open.

After dropping the opening set, Medvedev took command in the second where he consolidated an early break to race ahead 3-0 and then after Paul held serve the Russian won 12 of the final 14 points of the set to pull even.

Medvedev, who had been knocked out in the first round of the tournament over the four previous years, broke twice in the third set to pull ahead and then served out in style with a hold to love in a 53-second game.

Paul twice broke Medvedev's serve in the fourth set and fended off a match point to keep the affair alive with a nimble net game but the Russian kept his poise to end the bout with a powerful backhand shot.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 10:52 PM UTCLeague says working to eliminate 'race-based norms' in brain injury settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was "committed to eliminating race-based norms" in its $1 billion settlement program with former players over brain injuries.

SportsNBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance
SportsPress gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate
SportsCurfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open
SportsSerena through to French Open third round after second-set blip