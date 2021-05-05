Skip to main content

SportsMedvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid

Reuters
2 minute read

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 5, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 32 match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Sergio Perez

World number three Daniil Medvedev's love-hate relationship with claycourts continued on Wednesday as he took out his frustration on the court before overcoming Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for his first career win at the Madrid Open.

Medvedev, who has received an opening-round bye in Madrid, said last month clay was his least preferred surface and once again made his feelings clear during the second round match.

"I don't want to play here on this surface!" exclaimed Medvedev at a change of ends.

Medvedev, however, recovered from a mid-match blip to defeat Davidovich Fokina 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours.

At the end of the day, it was all love for the Russian, who signed off with "Love clay :)" on the TV camera following his first win on the surface since April 2019.

Medvedev has a slim chance to rise to the top of the world rankings this month if he captures the Madrid title, reaches at least the semi-finals in Rome and other results go his way.

But the 25-year-old still has winless records at both Rome and the French Open, which begins in Paris on May 30.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 7:13 AM UTCNBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. ties Mavs' record with 10 treys

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help the Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

SportsMLB roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium
SportsLeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction
SportsA Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino
SportsMedvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid