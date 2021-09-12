Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning a game in the third set against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Medvedev, playing in his third Grand Slam final, at last hoisted a trophy while avenging a straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

Djokovic, who was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open) in the same year, arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders.

For the fifth consecutive match, the Serb world number one found himself in an early hole after dropping the first set.

But this time there would be no way out as the rampaging Russian Medvedev kept up the pressure with a barrage of aces while allowing Djokovic a single break.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.