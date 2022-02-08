Member of German team tests positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing

A member of the housecleaning staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A member of Team Germany tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in Beijing for the Winter Olympics on Tuesday evening, the team said in a statement.

Germany, who already have three athletes and a staff member in quarantine -- including three-time Nordic combined gold medallist Eric Frenzel -- said the team member had been isolated and would undergo further tests to confirm the result.

It did not say whether the team member, who had no symptoms, was an athlete or staff member.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Kevin Liffey

