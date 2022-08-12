Men's world champion Tola withdraws from London Marathon

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Marathon - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola celebrates with the gold medal on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning the men's marathon REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's men's world champion Tamirat Tola said on Friday he had pulled out of October's London Marathon due to muscle fatigue.

Tola won gold in Eugene, Oregon, last month in a championship record time of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.

"It is with great regret that I am unable to run this year’s TCS London Marathon," said the 31-year-old.

"Unfortunately, since the World Championships I have had problems with muscle fatigue and have not yet been able to resume training."

London Marathon organisers said world silver and bronze medallists Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia and Somalia-born Belgian Bashir Abdi would be on the start line on Oct. 2 along with Ethiopia's defending champion Sisay Lemma.

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathon runner of all time, will also compete.

Last year's women's runner-up Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia has also withdrawn. Kenya's world record holder Brigid Kosgei, a two times winner, and reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei lead the entry list.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

