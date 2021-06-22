Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Merkel urges UEFA to act responsibly for London Euro matches

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the virtual walkthrough of a cross-linked public health office as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany June 22, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on UEFA on Tuesday to act responsibly regarding plans to hold the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament in London due to safety concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in England.

"I hope that UEFA will act responsibly with regard to the Euro matches. I would not like to see packed stadiums there, and I support all efforts made by the British government to enforce the necessary hygiene measures," Merkel said.

She was speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who said the spread of the Delta variant was worrying.

Reporting by Paul Carrel Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Caroline Copley

