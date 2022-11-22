Messi penalty gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia at halftime

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday by stroking in a penalty after a video review spotted a foul as the South Americans dominated but had three goals disallowed.

Messi, playing in his fifth World Cup finals at 35, beat Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais on a breakaway but that goal and two others by team mate Lautaro Martinez were ruled offside.

