Messi, Ronaldo start in Riyadh friendly

Soccer Football - Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 19, 2023 Fans hold up shirts with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo's and Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi's name on inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri















RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again after the long-time rivals were named in the starting line-ups for the Riyadh Season Team and Paris St Germain respectively on Thursday, ahead of an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium.

Al Nassr's Ronaldo will captain the Riyadh Season Team - a combined Saudi Pro League XI featuring players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in Riyadh.

The PSG starting line-up also includes France's Kylian Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar, as well as Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team mates Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Christian Radnedge











