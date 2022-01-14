Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Stade Brestois on Saturday as he continues his recovery following a COVID-19 infection, the club said on Friday.

"He continues to work with the medical and performance staff and will return to the squad in a progressive manner next week," PSG said in a statement.

The Argentine forward, who joined as a free agent from Barcelona during the close season, was one of several players to return positive results during the Ligue 1 break.

PSG added that Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury last November, will also miss Saturday's game as he continues his individual work to get back to full fitness, the club said.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 20 games, 11 ahead of Nice who host Nantes later on Friday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

