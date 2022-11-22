Mexican prayers answered as Ochoa save earns draw with Poland

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine















MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Churchgoers in Mexico City have visited the St. Gabriel Archangel Parish during every World Cup since 1970 and their prayers to the statue of baby Jesus dressed in the national team's kit seem to have been answered on Tuesday.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa superbly saved a second-half penalty from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski as the North American side began their campaign in Qatar with a goalless draw.

"I believe that seeing him dressed like this will bring unity and thus be able to move forward in each match," Father Jose Guadalupe Godinez said about the Jesus statue, in an interview with Mexican newspaper Milenio.

The statue -- known as the "Child of Miracles" -- wears the full Mexican kit, accompanied by a ball and a flag, all donated by parishioners.

loading

"I believe fans, before the game starts, pray to God and those parishioners look for a way to express their faith in this original idea," said Godinez.

Mexico will hope to continue enjoying good fortune on Saturday when they play a wounded Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.