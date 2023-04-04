Mexican referee gets 12-match ban for kneeing player in the groin

[1/2] A vendor carries domestic football teams flags with logos of Club America and Club Santos Laguna for sale outside the Azteca stadium of Mexican First Division in Mexico City, Mexico May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero















MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - Mexican referee Fernando Hernandez has been suspended for 12 matches after kneeing a player in the groin during America's match against Leon, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

During a confrontation, Hernandez kneed Leon midfielder Lucas Romero, who also was given a two-match suspension after he angrily demanded a VAR review following an equaliser from America.

Romero said after the match that he was not calling for Hernandez to be punished as it had all been a misunderstanding and that he only asked for respect on the pitch.

"To the fans and the public in general, I offer an apology, as well as to Lucas Romero, for my reaction," Hernandez had said over the weekend.

"I would never attack him or any other player. I am aware of this and I will abide by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission."

There were a number of brawls in what was a heated 2-2 draw between America and Leon, fourth and third in the Mexican league standings respectively.

Coaches Fernando Ortiz and Nicolas Larcamon were involved in a confrontation and an image of Leon coach Larcamon, with his shirt torn after fighting with the America bench, went viral on social media.

Ortiz and Larcamon were also handed two-match bans after both were given red cards during the game.

