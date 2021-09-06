Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Costa Rica v Mexico - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - September 5, 2021 Mexico's Orbelin Pineda celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Orbelin Pineda's penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico's resolute defence stood firm.

Mexico lead the eight-team table with six points from two games, two points ahead of Panama, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica on Thurday.

Mexico meet Panama on Wednesday while Costa Rica play Jamaica.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

