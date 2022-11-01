Mexico boss Martino still hoping to have Corona at World Cup

[1/2] September 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino during the second half against Colombia at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports















MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico coach Gerardo Martino has travelled to Seville to assess winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona's fitness after Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said the player would not recover from injury in time to play at the World Cup, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Corona, who has scored 10 goals in 71 appearances for Mexico, underwent surgery after fracturing his left ankle while training with Sevilla in August.

Martino last week named Corona in his 31-man preliminary squad for the tournament in Qatar despite the 29-year-old playing only once this season.

ESPN reported that Martino will seek talks with fellow Argentine Sampaoli as the Mexican medical staff believe it is possible to speed up Corona's rehabilitation.

Mexico expect Corona to join the team's training camp in Girona, Spain on Nov. 14 or 15 despite Sevilla earlier saying that he would only be able to return to training in December.

Martino's side take on Sweden in their final warmup match on Nov. 16 before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Poland in Group C six days later. They will also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis











