Mexico and Poland goalless at halftime as Vega misses twice

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico's Alexis Vega in action with Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski REUTERS/Carl Recine

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The first half of Tuesday's Group C match between Mexico and Poland stood at 0-0 at halftime as forward Alexis Vega wasted two opportunities to score for Mexico.

Vega first failed to connect with a cross from winger Hirving Lozano early in the game and then sent a header narrowly wide in the 26th minute. For Poland, talisman Robert Lewandowski had a quiet start as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak; Editing by Angus MacSwan

