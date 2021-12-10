Michigan's Jim Harbaugh named AP Coach of the Year

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-10 21:44:17 GMT+00:00 - Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday, beating out Cincinnati's Luke Fickell for the honor.

Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and earned 103 points in the balloting. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 88 total points.

Baylor's Dave Aranda (five first-place votes, 47 points) was a distant third. Michigan State's Mel Tucker (4, 22) and Georgia's Kirby Smart (1, 13) round out the top five.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the College Football semifinals on Dec. 31. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) will meet No. 1 Alabama (12-1) in the day's other semi.

It is the first appearance for both Michigan and Cincinnati in the CFP.

