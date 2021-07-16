Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mickelson, Reed, Clarke miss British Open cut

Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 16, 2021 Phil Mickelson of the U.S. tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round REUTERS/Lee Smith

SANDWICH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson was among an illustrious list of players who failed to make the cut at the British Open on Friday.

American Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion when he won this year's PGA Championship at the age of 50, followed up his dismal 10-over-par first-round 80 with a 72 at Royal St George's to miss the cut at one over by 11 shots.

Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy finished two over par after a second-round 74, one shot better than American Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke, the 2011 British Open champion at Royal St George's, South African Ernie Els, Sweden's Henrik Stenson, German Martin Kaymer and American Stewart Cink were among other former major winners to miss out on the weekend.

Reporting by Ed Osmond

