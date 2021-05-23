Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Andrew Both
Phil Mickelson's caddie took off from the practice range in a hurry in what was clearly a club emergency, barely 20 minutes before the final tee time at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Mickelson's brother Tim, who is also his caddie, carried what appeared to be a one-iron as he dashed towards the clubhouse, leaving Mickelson, the only player left on the range, to continue his warm-up accompanied by instructor Andrew Getson.

The caddie re-emerged a few minutes later and told CBS television that he had retrieved a four-wood to replace what apparently was a cracked face on the one-iron.

Mickelson, 50, started the final round with a one-shot lead at Kiawah Island in his quest to become the oldest major champion.

Kevin Durant recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds to help the Brooklyn Nets notch a 104-93 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night.

