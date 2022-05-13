1 minute read
Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship -tournament organizers
May 13 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson will not return to competition next week to defend his PGA Championship title after stepping away from golf in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league, tournament organizers said on Friday.
Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Chris Reese
