Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship -tournament organizers

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Phil Mickelson acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

May 13 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson will not return to competition next week to defend his PGA Championship title after stepping away from golf in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league, tournament organizers said on Friday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Chris Reese

