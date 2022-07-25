Mihambo wins second straight long jump world title

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Long Jump - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 24, 2022 Gold medallist Germany's Malaika Mihambo celebrates after winning the women's long jump final REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo continued her dominance in the women's long jump by soaring to a second successive World Championship gold with a final leap of 7.12 metres in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

World and Olympic bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria claimed silver with 7.02m, while Brazil's Leticia Oro Melo took bronze with 6.89m.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

