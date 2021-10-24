Skip to main content

Milan defender Hernandez clear to play after coronavirus

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 22, 2021 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The full back tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France two weeks ago and missed

Milan's last three games.

Milan top the Serie A standings following their 4-2 win at Bologna on Saturday, and Hernandez could return to the team for the home game against Torino on Tuesday.

Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

