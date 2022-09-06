Milan held to to 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Champions League opener

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - FC Salzburg v AC Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - September 6, 2022 FC Salzburg's Noah Okafor in action with AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu and Sandro Tonali REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sept 6 (Reuters) - AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers earned the Serie A champions a 1-1 draw at Austrian side Salzburg in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Saelemaekers equalised in the 40th minute when Rafael Leao found him in the middle of the penalty area after Milan striker Olivier Giroud jumped out of the way to create the opening.

Salzburg had drawn first blood in the 28th minute through forward Noah Okafor who nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu and slotted home from the corner of the six-yard box.

Salzburg next travel to Chelsea on Sept. 14 when Milan host Dinamo Zagreb in Group E.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris

