Skip to main content

Sports

Milenkovic own goal earns Ireland 1-1 draw with Serbia

1 minute read
1/3

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Republic of Ireland v Serbia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - September 7, 2021 Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy, Conor Hourihane and teammates celebrate after Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic scores an own goal and Republic of Ireland's first REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A freakish own goal from central defender Nikola Milenkovic earned Ireland a 1-1 home draw with Serbia as the visitors missed a string of chances after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired them ahead in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The result left Serbia second in the group on 11 points from five games, two behind leaders Portugal who leapfrogged them into pole position with a 3-0 win in Azerbaijan earlier in the day.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu produced a string of superb saves after Milinkovic-Savic headed in Dusan Tadic's corner in the 20th minute, having denied Serbia's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic three times.

The 19-year-old keeper also kept out efforts from Dusan Vlahovic, Nemanja Radonjic and Filip Kostic before Milinkovic-Savic turned villain in the 87th minute with a comical error.

He blasted a simple goal-mouth clearance into Milenkovic who could not get out of the way, giving Ireland only their second point in the qualifiers after Stephen Kenny's side scraped a 1-1 home draw against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:43 PM UTC

Spaniard Rahm named PGA of America's player of the year

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as the Spaniard was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average.

Sports
Medvedev reaches third straight U.S. Open semi-final
Sports
Griezmann double fires France to victory over Finland
Sports
Damsgaard shines as Denmark hammer Israel 5-0
Sports
Liverpool's Keita on his way back to Britain from Guinea-reports