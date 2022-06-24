Minnesota United, Inter Miami hook up for first meeting

June 24 - Minnesota United continue their three-game cross-country road trip on Saturday night with their first-ever meeting against Inter Miami CF at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Loons (5-7-3, 18 points), who conclude the trip on the west coast against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night, began the excursion with a 2-1 loss against defending Supporters' Shield winner New England on Sunday at Foxborough, Mass.

Minnesota United last played a home game on May 28 when they lost 1-0 to New York City FC, and will have gone 35 days between MLS home games when they return to host Real Salt Lake on July 3 at Saint Paul, Minn.

"On the road in the MLS, you only have to look at the home record of every team in the league (to see that) the majority of points are taken at home," said Loons head coach Adrian Heath, who signed a contract extension through 2024. "We knew it was going to be difficult at the Revs (New England). This is far and away (Miami's) beat team. ... Play as well as we can, get in there and get a result."

Minnesota United are in 11th place in the Western Conference and just 2-4-1 on the road this season but trail seventh-place Seattle by only two points for the final playoff spot nearing the halfway mark of league play.

Inter Miami (5-7-3, 18 points) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and two points behind seventh-place Charlotte for a playoff spot. The Herons, who feature former Real Madrid and Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain (two goals, one assist), bring in a five-game home unbeaten streak in MLS play and are 4-2-2 at home this season.

"I think the feeling is that the home fort, DRV PNK Stadium, has been our strength," Miami coach Phil Neville said. "We're under no illusions. We're playing against a team that has experience, has good players, has a couple players up front that I really like, and it's going to be tough."

The Herons come in off a 2-0 loss at Atlanta United on Sunday.

"We're in the marathon now," Neville said. "We've got to start grinding out the results."

