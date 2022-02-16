Minnesota United sign MF Kervin Arriaga

Jun 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez (4) and Honduras midfielder Kervin Arriaga (13) pursue a ball in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-16 19:13:04 GMT+00:00 - Minnesota United FC announced the signing Wednesday of midfielder Kervin Arriaga through the 2023 season.

The Loons obtained the 24-year-old Honduras native's discovery rights from Austin FC for $100,000 in general allocation money over the next two years.

"We've been following Kervin for maybe over a year and we're really excited to get him here," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a news release. "We think he's got a lot of upside. Another really good piece for us to add to our midfield group and gives us that extra depth as well. Arriaga is another piece that will be contending within a deep squad for first-team starting spots. We think there's a lot more to come from him."

Arriaga has played exclusively in his home country to this point with Platense (2017-19) and Marathon (2019-22).

He has also appeared in eight FIFA World Cup qualifying matches for Honduras, including five starts.

--Field Level Media

