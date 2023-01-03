Mitrovic fires Fulham up to seventh with win at Leicester















LEICESTER, England, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his fine season in front of goal after his first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Tuesday, sending Marco Silva's promoted side seventh in the Premier League.

Fulham deservedly got themselves in front in the 17th minute through Serbia striker Mitrovic, who powered home his 11th league goal of the campaign after being picked out by a fine Willian cross.

The opener gave the hosts the jolt they needed and they should have levelled midway through the first half, but Ayoze Perez blazed over from close range.

Leicester had several chances to snatch a point but found away goalkeeper Bernd Leno in inspired form, while Belgium international Youri Tielemans was unlucky to see a stunning strike come out off the crossbar.

Despite plenty of late Leicester pressure, Fulham held on to move above west London rivals Brentford and up to a lofty seventh position, while a third successive league loss for the hosts leaves them 13th, three points above the relegation zone.

Fulham continue to defy the odds in their first season back in the Premier League, with Mitrovic's goals proving crucial, just as they did in the Championship last season.

"It's amazing," Mitrovic told Sky Sports. "When you get promoted the first target is to stay up. I feel we can do a little bit more. We don't think ahead. We stay with both feet on the ground. We'll see what happens at the end.

"I have five-goal targets. I want to try to reach 15 first and then we'll see."

Leicester have lost three successive home league games for the first time since February 2019. It is also the first time that the Foxes have lost three consecutive top-flight home league games without scoring since September 1983.

"We created some really good chances, we should have scored. We were really unlucky," Tielemans said. "We could have come home with three points.

"Today, apart from the start, we did really well."

