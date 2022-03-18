MLB free agency roundup: Cardinals sign OF Corey Dickerson

Sep 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Corey Dickerson (14) hits an RBI single against New York Yankees in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-18 01:09:29 GMT+00:00 - The St. Louis Cardinals added a veteran presence to their outfield, signing Corey Dickerson to a one-year, $5 million contract pending a physical, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

An All-Star and Gold Glove winner, Dickerson has played for four teams over the past three seasons. He batted .271 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 109 games last season for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays.

Dickerson, 32, hit as many as 27 home runs in a season when he made his only All-Star Game appearance in 2017 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He won his only Gold Glove a season later with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In nine seasons, Dickerson is a .283 hitter with 128 home runs and 416 RBIs in 937 career games for the Colorado Rockies (2013-15), Rays (2016-17), Pirates (2018-19), Philadelphia Phillies (2019), Marlins (2020-21) and Blue Jays. The left-handed hitter has a career .845 OPS against right-handed pitching.

--Colorado Rockies right-hander Alex Colome agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Rockies.

Colome, 33, posted a 4-4 record with 17 saves and a 4.15 ERA in 67 relief appearances last season with the Minnesota Twins. He owns a 32-27 record with 155 saves and a 3.11 ERA in 393 career appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-18), Seattle Mariners (2018), Chicago White Sox (2019-20) and Twins.

--Left-hander Andrew Chafin agreed to a two-year contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Tigers.

Chafin, 31, went 2-4 with a career-high five saves and a 1.83 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. He is 12-17 with eight saves and a 3.30 ERA in 412 career appearances (three starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-20), Cubs (2020-21) and Athletics.

--The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Nick Martinez to a one-year contract with player options for 2023-25.

Martinez, 31, last pitched in the majors with the Texas Rangers (2014-17) before spending the past four seasons in Japan.

According to multiple reports, the deal could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million.

Martinez will reportedly receive a $2 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary in 2022. The following three seasons include $6.5 million player options with $1.5 million buyouts. If he makes at least 20 starts in any season, the salary climbs $1 million in all subsequent seasons.

Martinez posted a 1.62 ERA last season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan. He was 17-30 with a 4.77 ERA in 88 games (68 starts) with the Rangers, striking out 237 batters in 415 1/3 innings.

--The Texas Rangers added infielder/outfielder Brad Miller on a two-year deal with financial terms not disclosed.

Miller, who saw most of his time at first base with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, hit 20 home runs in 2021 with 49 RBIs in 140 games, including three multi-homer games and three in one contest against the Chicago Cubs on July 8.

The 32-year-old is a career .239 hitter with a .742 OPS and has 115 home runs with 367 RBIs in 947 games with six different teams.

The Rangers also added veteran infielder Charlie Culberson on a minor league deal. Culberson, 32, has nine years of major league experience, including 90 games with the Rangers last season after also arriving at spring training in 2021 on a minor league contract.

--The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed right-hander Jimmy Nelson after the veteran's season was cut short last year by right elbow inflammation.

Nelson, 32, was 1-2 with a 1.86 ERA in 28 appearances in 2021, his first season with the Dodgers after spending his first six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He missed the 2018 season after shoulder surgery.

In 147 career appearances (108 starts), Nelson is 34-48 with a 4.12 ERA, finishing as high as ninth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2017.

--The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with infielder Jonathan Villar, multiple outlets reported.

Villar, 30, batted .249 with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs in 142 games with the New York Mets last season. In nine career seasons with six different teams, he is a .258 hitter with 98 home runs and 325 RBIs in 973 games. Primarily a middle infielder, Villar has played in 432 career games at shortstop and 367 at second base.

Chicago also agreed with relief pitcher Mychal Givens on a one-year, $5 million deal, ESPN reported. The deal includes bonuses that could raise the value of the contract to $6.25 million.

The 31-year-old right-hander split his 2021 season between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. Over 51 innings of relief work he struck out 54 batters and posted a 3.35 ERA with a 4-3 record and eight saves. Givens spent his first five-plus MLB seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2015-20) before being traded to Colorado.

--The Los Angeles Angels signed a pair of bullpen arms, with reports saying the club added Ryan Tepera to a two-year, $14 million contract and Archie Bradley on a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

Tepera, 34, is right-handed and joins Los Angeles after suiting up for both Chicago teams in 2021. He began the season with the Cubs and was dealt to the White Sox on his way to compiling a 2.79 ERA and 74strikeouts over 61.1 innings of work combined.

The 29-year-old Bradley, another right-hander, worked 51 innings out of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen in 2021 and had an ERA of 3.71 with 40 strikeouts.

