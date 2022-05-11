MLB Roundup: Angels rookie Reid Detmers no-hits Rays

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with catcher Chad Wallach (35) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

May 11 - Making just the 11th start of his career, 22-year-old rookie Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 in Anaheim, Calif.

The left-hander faced only 28 batters, one over the minimum. No Tampa Bay player reached base until Taylor Walls drew a walk in the sixth inning, but Detmers (2-1) got out of the inning by forcing Kevin Kiermaier to ground into a double play.

The closest Tampa Bay came to getting a hit came in the seventh inning, when a ground ball off Los Angeles first baseman Jared Walsh's glove was ruled an error by the official scorer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Detmers threw 108 pitches, struck out two and walked one. Mike Trout hit two home runs for the Angels, and Chad Wallach and Anthony Rendon also went deep as part of an 18-hit attack.

Mariners 5, Phillies 4

Robbie Ray struck out a season-high 10 over 5 2/3 innings as Seattle defeated visiting Philadelphia.

Ray (3-3) limited Philadelphia to two runs on two hits and two walks. Despite allowing a solo shot to Jean Segura in the ninth, Paul Sewald earned his first save of the year as the Mariners won for just the third time in their past 14 games. Luis Torrens scored twice for Seattle, and Adam Frazier had three hits and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins also homered, but the Phillies took their sixth loss in eight games.

Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 3

Jordan Luplow belted a two-run homer and Madison Bumgarner pitched into the seventh inning as surging Arizona won a third straight, beating Miami in Phoenix.

Bumgarner (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas each had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona, which has won its first five meetings against Miami this season.

Jorge Soler gave Miami a brief lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. The Marlins have dropped three straight games and nine of their past 10.

White Sox 4, Guardians 1

Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings and Gavin Sheets homered for the second straight game to boost host Chicago to a win against Cleveland.

Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games, behind a 10-hit attack and an effective Giolito, who improved to 2-1 after winning his second straight start.

The right-hander limited Cleveland to one run and six hits in seven innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. Tim Anderson paced the White Sox, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Giolito surrendered a solo home run to Josh Naylor with one out in the seventh, the fifth long ball he has allowed in his past three starts covering 18 2/3 innings. Naylor went 2-for-4 for his second straight multi-hit game of the series. He has five hits, including three home runs, and nine RBIs over that span.

Orioles 5, Cardinals 3

Kyle Bradish struck out 11 and earned his first big-league victory as visiting Baltimore defeated St. Louis.

Bradish (1-1) held the Cardinals to four hits. Harrison Bader's two-run, inside-the-park homer was the only damage against him. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer and Tyler Nevin hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who won for the seventh time in 10 games.

With Adam Wainwright still in COVID-19 protocols for the Cardinals, Packy Naughton (0-1) got a fill-in start. He allowed three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings as the Cardinals lost their third straight game.

Astros 5, Twins 0

Justin Verlander carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Houston cruised past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The 39-year-old right-hander came within five outs of recording his fourth career no-hitter, which would have matched him with Sandy Koufax for second place on the all-time list. Gio Urshela spoiled Verlander's bid when he singled to right field with one out in the eighth. Verlander (4-1) walked two and struck out five while allowing just the one hit in eight innings.

Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman finished with two RBIs apiece for the Astros, who won their eighth game in a row. Minnesota, which was shut out for the fourth time this season, saw its three-game winning streak end.

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning against MLB saves leader Jordan Romano, lifting New York to a victory over Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won for the 14th time in 16 games and avoided their second losing streak of the season when Judge drove a 1-2 hanging slider from Romano (1-2) into the left-field seats. After his 10th homer of the season and second career walk-off hit, Judge was mobbed by his teammates at the plate.

Before Judge won it, Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu walked against Romano, who blew his second save in 14 chances. Judge's blast helped the Yankees overcome a 5-3 deficit after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alejandro Kirk in the eighth, off Chad Green.

Mets 4, Nationals 2

James McCann's tiebreaking sacrifice fly capped a three-run sixth inning for visiting New York, which overcame an early deficit to edge Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

The victory was the National League-leading 21st of the season for the Mets, who won each of their previous nine series. The Nationals lost for the fifth time in six games.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run double for the Mets in the sixth. The Nationals scored on Maikel Franco's double in the fourth and Riley Adams' homer in the sixth.

Tigers 6, A's 0 (Game 1)

Tarik Skubal tossed seven scoreless innings, Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run double and Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating host Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Though the game was played at Detroit's Comerica Park, the Tigers batted first. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Oakland during the first week of the season.

Skubal (2-2) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five. Candelario had three hits for the first time this season. Jonathan Schoop had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice for Detroit.

A's 4, Tigers 1 (Game 2)

Adrian Martinez pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut and Oakland salvaged the second game of a doubleheader with a win over host Detroit.

Martinez (1-0) scattered four hits and didn't allow a walk while striking out three. Zach Jackson recorded the next five outs for the A's and Lou Trivino survived a shaky ninth for Oakland. The A's won for just the second time in 12 games.

Detroit starter Alex Faedo (0-1) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out seven in five innings. The Tigers have lost seven of their last eight.

Dodgers 11, Pirates 1

Justin Turner had four RBIs on three doubles as visiting Los Angeles pummeled Pittsburgh.

Edwin Rios hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, Austin Barnes had a two-run double, and Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger each added an RBI double for the Dodgers, who smacked a season-high 10 extra-base hits in forging a series tie through two games of the three-game set.

Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin (3-0) pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up one hit, with five strikeouts and four walks. Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson (0-2) gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Brewers 5, Reds 4

Luis Urias homered and Jace Peterson doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run to help visiting Milwaukee snap a season-high, three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.

Urias also made the defensive play of the night, stabbing a Kyle Farmer line drive with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base to end Cincinnati's three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Freddy Peralta (2-1) limited the Reds to one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one to help Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for the fourth time in five tries this season.

Red Sox 9, Braves 4

Rafael Devers' grand slam capped a six-run second inning and helped visiting Boston end its five-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta.

Devers went 2-for-4 with two runs while increasing his RBI total to a team-leading 15. It was the fifth home run of the season for Devers and his third career grand slam.

The blast came against Kyle Wright (3-2), who worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts. It was Wright's shortest outing of the season. The winning pitcher was Tyler Danish (1-0), who allowed one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory since 2018.

Rangers 6, Royals 4

Corey Seager snapped out of a slump by belting two home runs, powering Texas to a win over Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

Seager had been hitless in 16 consecutive at-bats before he delivered a two-out home run off Brad Keller (1-3) in the first inning. He went deep again in the third inning, marking his first multi-homer game since signing with the Rangers in the offseason.

Texas starter Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs (one earned) with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Joe Barlow worked a clean ninth inning for his fifth save.

Padres 5, Cubs 4

Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking, sixth-inning double and Eric Hosmer followed with an RBI single as San Diego defeated visiting Chicago hours after learning manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery Wednesday morning.

"I don't think it's cancer, but we won't know until we get in there," Melvin said while addressing the media before the game. "It is what it is. The timetable is, hopefully, at the longest, I would just miss this next road trip."

The run-scoring hits by Machado and Hosmer capped the Padres' third, two-out, none-on rally of the game -- resulting in all five San Diego runs. Steven Wilson (3-0) got the win after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings.

Giants 9, Rockies 2

Alex Wood allowed just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings, batterymate Curt Casali collected three hits and two RBIs, and San Francisco made it two straight over visiting Colorado.

LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in two runs, while Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford scored twice apiece for the Giants, who have rebounded from two homestand-opening losses to the St. Louis Cardinals with four consecutive wins.

One night after putting up eight runs in a one-sided win over the Rockies, the Giants did it again -- and then some -- this time using a three-run second inning as the momentum builder. Luis Gonzalez and Casali had RBI singles in the uprising against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (2-2).

-Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.