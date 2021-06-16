MLB roundup: Astros top Rangers on Jose Altuve's 10th-inning slam

Jun 15, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) watches the ball clear the wall after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-16 06:43:23 GMT+00:00 - Jose Altuve clubbed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Altuve socked his 13th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field off Texas reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2), answering the solo run Texas scored off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-1) in the top of the 10th.

Altuve followed walks by Myles Straw and pinch hitter Jason Castro after Chas McCormick started the inning at second.

The Astros pulled even at 2-2 when Carlos Correa drilled a home run, his 12th, the opposite way to right field with two outs and two strikes in the ninth against Rangers right-hander Josh Sborz.

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3

Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia as Dodger Stadium played host to a capacity crowd for the first time in nearly two years.

Julio Urias gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings and drove in a run with a double as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games.

Andrew McCutchen homered for the Phillies, who lost Bryce Harper to lower back tightness in the fourth inning and Jean Segura to a groin ailment in the ninth.

Giants 9, Diamondbacks 8

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam into the San Francisco Bay in the eighth inning, completing a Giants rally that handed Arizona its 21st consecutive road defeat.

Yastrzemski's first career slam gave the Giants their first lead on a night that began with the Diamondbacks, attempting to end their road skid as well as an 11-game losing streak overall, taking a 7-0 lead in their first two at-bats.

The 21st straight road loss moved Arizona within one of the all-time major league record set by the Philadelphia Athletics in 1943 and tied by the New York Mets in 1963.

Athletics 6, Angels 4

Frankie Montas allowed two runs and five hits in a season-high seven innings to help Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles.

Montas (7-6) struck out eight and walked one as Oakland won its fifth straight. Sean Murphy homered and Elvis Andrus had two doubles and two RBIs for Oakland.

Shohei Ohtani blasted his 18th homer of the season and Jared Walsh hit his 15th for the Angels.

Mariners 10, Twins 0

Chris Flexen pitched eight scoreless innings and Seattle enjoyed its biggest offensive output of the season in a rout of visiting Minnesota.

J.P. Crawford, Luis Torrens and Ty France homered for the Mariners, who won their third game in a row. The Twins took their third consecutive defeat.

Flexen (6-3) allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out a career-high eight. Minnesota starter J.A. Happ (3-3) went four innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits.

Rockies 8, Padres 4

Ryan McMahon finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle, Raimel Tapia had two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Yonathan Daza had three hits and Carlos Estevez (1-0) pitched one inning of relief for the Rockies, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for San Diego, which blew a 4-0 lead to lose for the eighth time in 10 games.

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1

Paul Goldschmidt drove home both runs as host St. Louis defeated Miami.

Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and the game-winning homer off reliever Yimi Garcia (3-5) in the ninth as the Cardinals won consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29.

The Marlins are 0-5 with just six runs scored against the Cardinals this season. They have lost 10 of their past 11 road games.

White Sox 3, Rays 0

Danny Mendick's single scored two runs and Adam Engel homered to back seven shutout innings from Dallas Keuchel and lift host Chicago over Tampa Bay.

The White Sox won for the seventh time in nine games and evened the series between the American League division leaders at one game apiece.

Chicago broke through for a pair of runs in the fourth. Mendick grounded a single to left field against Rays starter Shane McClanahan (2-2), scoring Andrew Vaughn. A throwing error by left fielder Randy Arozarena allowed Leury Garcia to score as well.

Reds 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings)

Visiting Cincinnati scored two 10th-inning runs without the benefit of a hit and held on to edge Milwaukee for its fifth straight win.

Lucas Sims (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory, and Amir Garrett recorded the final out with the tying and winning runs on base for his third save as the Reds won for the 12th time in 15 games.

The Reds collected only two hits over 10 innings but improved to a 8-2 in extra innings. Cincinnati's runs scored on a bases-loaded hit batter and a Kyle Farmer sacrifice fly. The Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26.

Red Sox 10, Braves 8

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning to send visiting Boston past Atlanta.

Rafael Devers helped lead Boston's 14-hit, four-homer attack by going 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two runs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman each tallied two RBIs for Atlanta, which lost starter Tucker Davidson in the third inning due to left forearm tightness. The rookie worked 2 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on five hits.

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5

Pinch hitter Clint Frazier drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning double and visiting New York came back to defeat Toronto in Buffalo.

Gary Sanchez, Chris Gittens and Brett Gardner hit solo homers for the Yankees, who overcame a 5-2 deficit in the opener of a three-game series. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 13th save of the season and end New York's three-game losing streak.

Bo Bichette had a solo homer and three RBIs for Toronto. Santiago Espinal, promoted earlier Tuesday because Jonathan Davis went on paternity leave, added three hits, including a double.

Mets 3, Cubs 2

Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12 batters while earning the win and Pete Alonso collected all three RBIs as host New York edged Chicago.

The Mets have won the first two games of the four-game series and seven of their past nine overall. The loss was just the third in nine games for the Cubs.

Walker (6-2) overcame some early struggles and allowed five hits -- including a two-run homer in the third by Javier Baez -- while walking none in a seven-inning outing. He retired the final 12 batters he faced, seven by strikeout, and 14 of 15 following Baez's homer.

Nationals 8, Pirates 1

Patrick Corbin pitched into the ninth inning, Yan Gomes hit a first-inning grand slam and Washington cruised past visiting Pittsburgh. Corbin (4-5) gave up a run on eight hits and a walk over 8 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

Trea Turner had a triple and three singles for Washington, which has won three straight. Bryan Reynolds, Erik Gonzalez and Ben Gamel had two hits each for the Pirates, who have lost nine straight.

Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson (3-7) allowed six runs on 10 hits over six innings. He has lost five of his past six decisions.

Indians 7, Orioles 2

Bobby Bradley homered and Amed Rosario recorded three hits for Cleveland, which used a five-run fourth inning to extend Baltimore's club-record road losing streak to 17 games.

Eddie Rosario drove in two runs and Ernie Clement recorded his first major league hit for the Indians, who won for the sixth time in seven at home. Maikel Franco and Trey Mancini had RBI doubles for Baltimore.

Matt Harvey (3-8) failed to complete four innings for Baltimore, which has dropped six straight overall and hasn't won on the road since John Means' no-hitter at Seattle on May 5. The win was credited to James Karinchak (4-2), who struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Tigers 4, Royals 3

Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Detroit won at Kansas City. The Royals lost their fifth straight and fell for the 10th time in the past 11 games.

Detroit's Casey Mize (4-4) made his eighth quality start in his past nine outings. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Mike Minor (5-4) took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.