Apr 15, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) showers shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) with water after Swanson hit the game winning walk off hit to defeat the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson lined the first pitch he saw into left field to complete a two-run rally and give the Atlanta Braves a 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday, breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Braves loaded the bases against Dylan Floro (0-1) on back-to-back singles by Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a 10-pitch walk to Freddie Freeman. An Ozzie Albies walk forced in the tying run, and Swanson ended it with his third hit of the game.

The Marlins had taken the lead in the top of the ninth against A.J. Minter. Miguel Rojas walked to lead off the inning and scored on pinch hitter Adam Duvall's double to right. Two outs later, Garrett Cooper lined a single up the middle just out of the reach of shortstop Swanson.

Minter (1-0) got the win despite allowing two runs in his lone inning.

Padres 8, Pirates 3

Manny Machado had a homer and three RBIs and Jake Cronenworth and Eric Hosmer each drove in two runs as visiting San Diego defeated Pittsburgh.

The win gave the Padres a split of their four-game series in Pittsburgh to complete a 5-2 road trip as they head home for a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chris Paddack (1-1) allowed three runs (one earned) over five innings to earn the win. He walked two and struck out four. Craig Stammen worked three scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts, to pick up his first save.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 5

Justin Turner and Max Muncy hit three-run home runs as Los Angeles rallied twice to earn a victory over visiting Colorado and extend its winning streak to six games.

Turner had three hits as the Dodgers improved to 6-0 at home. Jimmy Nelson (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the victory. David Price allowed two singles to open the ninth inning but escaped the jam for his first career regular-season save.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson hit home runs for the Rockies, who saw their losing streak extend to six games. Colorado is winless in six tries on the road. In his third start with the Rockies, Austin Gomber yielded three runs on six hits over six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Indians 4, White Sox 2

Aaron Civale pitched six strong innings and Jose Ramirez drilled a go-ahead, two-run home run to help visiting Cleveland salvage a four-game series split against Chicago.

Civale (3-0) limited Chicago to one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Three pitchers combined on three innings of three-hit relief, with Emmanuel Clase pitching around a Luis Robert triple and an unearned run in the ninth to record his third save.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada opened the scoring for the second straight game, hitting an RBI single with two outs in the first inning.

Mariners 4, Orioles 2 (Game 1)

J.P. Crawford's two-run double broke a tie as Seattle rallied to defeat host Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (1-1) overcame a shaky first inning to get the victory. Gonzales allowed two runs on three hits in five innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Kendall Graveman retired the side in order in the seventh for his second save. Mitch Haniger also homered for Seattle.

Trey Mancini left the yard for the Orioles in the loss.

Mariners 2, Orioles 1 (Game 2)

Justin Dunn pitched five strong innings as visiting Seattle defeated Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader.

Mitch Haniger and Dylan Moore both hit solo shots for the Mariners to help power them to victory.

Freddy Galvis cracked a solo homer for the Orioles.

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Max Kepler blooped a single to center to drive in Luis Arraez from second base in the bottom of the ninth inning as Minnesota snapped Boston's nine-game winning streak.

Kepler, who was 0-for-11 in the series before his game-winning RBI, drove in Minnesota's first ninth-inning run of the season as the Twins snapped a five-game losing streak. Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, the third four-hit game of his career.

Alex Colome (1-1) picked up the win in relief. Minnesota got seven shutout innings from starter Michael Pineda, who faced just two batters over the minimum and retired 14 in a row after allowing a leadoff single to Enrique Hernandez.

Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 6

Andrew Young's grand slam capped a seven-run second inning and visiting Arizona defeated Washington in the opener of a four-game series.

Carson Kelly, Eduardo Escobar and Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly (1-2) survived a shaky first inning to go six innings, allowing six runs on nine hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-2) gave up a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) on six hits, four walks and two hit batters in two innings against his former team. Starlin Castro and Josh Harrison homered in the loss.

Royals 7, Blue Jays 5

Jakob Junis threw five solid innings for the second straight start, and host Kansas City hung on to defeat Toronto.

Junis (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out six. He has given up two runs in 12 innings this season. Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier, Hanser Alberto and Nicky Lopez each had two hits for the Royals.

Toronto's Bo Bichette saw his 11-game hitting streak end, going 0-for-4 with a walk. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-5 with a home run.

Rangers 6, Rays 4 (10 innings)

Adolis Garcia hit his first major league homer in the 10th inning, lifting Texas past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rangers took their fourth lead of the night when Garcia rocketed a two-run, opposite-field homer to right. The shot off Cody Reed (0-1), the Rays' sixth pitcher, also scored Jose Trevino, who was placed on second with the extra-innings rule.

Josh Sborz (1-0) posted his first career win with a scoreless ninth inning, and Ian Kennedy collected his third save with a perfect 10th inning.

Athletics 8, Tigers 4

Sean Manaea struck out seven in six strong innings as Oakland opened a four-game series against visiting Detroit with its fifth win in a row.

Matt Chapman provided a two-RBI double while Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson belted solo home runs for the A's. Manaea (1-1) limited the Tigers to two runs on five hits and no walks.

Niko Goodrum had three hits, including his first homer of the season, for the Tigers, who were coming off a three-game sweep in Houston. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (0-2) struggled with his control, walking four in four innings. Five Detroit pitchers combined to walk 12 batters.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.