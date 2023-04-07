MLB roundup: Braves earn walk-off win in home opener















April 7 - Orlando Arcia drove home pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night to give Atlanta a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in the Braves' home opener at Truist Park.

After a two-out double to right field off Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt, Rosario easily scored on Arcia's liner to center. The winning run was the fifth the Braves have scored with two outs this season.

Left-handed reliever A.J. Minter pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win. Crismatt, whose early-season ERA is 16.20, took the loss. The teams combined for 14 walks in a game that saw five pitchers work for each team.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Dustin May delivered a second consecutive strong start and Los Angeles earned a victory over host Arizona in the opener of a four-game series in Phoenix.

Freddie Freeman hit a home run and J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double as the Dodgers improved to 3-2 against the Diamondbacks this season. May (1-0) gave up one run on two hits over six innings, with two walks and five strikeouts -- six days after he went seven scoreless innings against Arizona.

Josh Rojas had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, while right-hander Merrill Kelly (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. Kelly, 34, recorded his 500th career strikeout in the fourth inning when he fanned former teammate David Peralta.

Red Sox 6, Tigers 3

Adam Duvall smashed a go-ahead, three-run homer during a four-run sixth and Rafael Devers had a solo homer and RBI double as Boston spoiled Detroit's home opener.

Chris Sale gave up three runs and four hits in five innings while striking out seven for the Red Sox, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The win is his first in the regular season for Sale since September 2021. Kenley Jansen got the last three outs for his first save.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single for Detroit. Spencer Turnbull was charged with five runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays 6, Royals 3

Kevin Gausman worked six-plus scoreless innings before Toronto was forced to ward off a feverish comeback attempt in a victory over host Kansas City.

The Blue Jays led 6-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, but a solo home run from Bobby Witt Jr., an RBI single from Vinnie Pasquantino and Edward Olivares' RBI double pulled the Royals within 6-3. Kansas City had runners on second and third with no outs but left them stranded.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who won the final three games of the series after a 9-5 loss on Monday.

Rockies 1, Nationals 0

Kyle Freeland tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings, Elehuris Montero had three hits and Colorado beat Washington in its home opener in Denver.

Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single and a double for Colorado, which took the first of the four-game series. Freeland (2-0) scattered four hits and has yet to yield a run this season in 12 2/3 innings. Pierce Johnson got the final three outs for his second save of the season.

Washington's CJ Abrams had two hits and Josiah Gray (0-2) allowed one run on eight hits and struck out six in six innings.

Giants 16, White Sox 6

Michael Conforto, Blake Sabol, Mike Yastrzemski, Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis homered to boost San Francisco in a rout of host Chicago.

The Giants punctuated their power surge, drilling 13 home runs to win the interleague series 2-1. Thairo Estrada joined Sabol, Conforto and Davis (5 RBIs) with three-hit games for San Francisco, which outhit Chicago 20-11.

White Sox starter Lane Lynn (0-1) spaced eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Four of the hits Lynn allowed went for extra bases, with three leaving the ballpark.

--Field Level Media











