MLB roundup: Braves win 12th straight but lose Ozzie Albies

June 14 - Travis d'Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Michael Harris II homered as the Atlanta Braves earned their 12th consecutive win, beating the host Washington Nationals 9-5 on Monday.

However, the Braves' victory was costly, as starting second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his left foot during a fifth-inning swing that resulted in a groundout to shortstop.

Albies, a two-time All-Star who fell down after his swing and hopped on one foot into the dugout, was replaced by Orlando Arcia.

Swanson went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run, while Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. For the Nationals, Lane Thomas finished 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs, while Nelson Cruz and Yadiel Hernandez each had two hits and drove in a run.

Phillies 3, Marlins 2

Rhys Hoskins hit a walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving host Philadelphia a win over Miami.

With one out in the ninth, Matt Vierling singled off Anthony Bass (1-3). He stole second with two outs, then came home on Hoskins' line-drive double to center. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins had two hits each, and Bryce Harper added an RBI double.

Didi Gregorius also contributed an RBI single for the Phillies, who won for the 10th time in their past 11 games. Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed six hits and two runs in seven solid innings.

Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer and Mike Moustakas drove in what proved to be the winning run with a broken-bat single as Cincinnati rallied from a three-run deficit to edge Arizona in Phoenix.

Matt Reynolds finished with two hits, an RBI and a run and Nick Senzel singled, walked twice and also scored a run for the Reds, who won for just the 10th time in 32 road contests.

Mike Minor (1-2), making just his third start of the season after missing the first two months due to a shoulder injury, picked up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Hunter Strickland pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his second save.

Blue Jays 11, Orioles 1

Alek Manoah allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and Toronto collected a season-best 19 hits in a rout of visiting Baltimore.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three RBIs on a solo homer and two singles and Santiago Espinal finished with three RBIs for the Blue Jays. Manoah (8-1) allowed one walk and struck out seven while becoming the second eight-game winner in the majors this season.

Kyle Stowers had an RBI double in his major league debut for the Orioles. Kyle Bradish (1-4) gave up five runs, nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.

White Sox 9, Tigers 5

Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Chicago defeated host Detroit.

Leury Garcia and Abreu each had three hits, and White Sox starter Lance Lynn, making his season debut after recovering from right knee surgery, gave up three runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk. Winning pitcher Bennett Sousa (3-0) tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Willi Castro homered and scored two runs for Detroit, while Harold Castro supplied three hits and two RBIs. Kody Clemens contributed the first two hits of his career. Detroit starter Rony Garcia (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He fanned three.

Cardinals 7, Pirates 5

Dylan Carlson had a double and a three-run homer as St. Louis rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat visiting Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won for the sixth time in their past seven home games while the Pirates' losing streak reached seven games.

Paul Goldschmidt hit the go-ahead homer while finishing 3-for-4, and Brendan Donovan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Giovanny Gallegos (2-2) earned the victory in relief, and Ryan Helsley closed out the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Michael Chavis hit a three-run homer for the Pirates, and Diego Castillo hit a solo shot. Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. Chris Stratton (3-3) took the loss.

Rangers 5, Astros 3

Brad Miller had the decisive run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Texas came from behind to beat Houston in Arlington, Texas.

Brock Burke (4-1) tossed two perfect innings for the win, and Matt Moore retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn the first save of his 11-season major league career.

Hector Neris (1-3), who got only one out in the eighth as the third Astros pitcher, took the loss as Houston fell for the fourth time in its past five games.

Padres 4, Cubs 1

Yu Darvish allowed one run while completing eight innings for the first time in nearly three years, and San Diego used a three-run eighth to win at Chicago.

Darvish (6-3) yielded Yan Gomes' second-inning homer and four other hits while striking out seven without walk. Taylor Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save.

Chicago starter Justin Steele allowed one run in six innings. Rowan Wick (1-2) took the loss in relief.

Giants 6, Royals 2

Brandon Crawford hit a two-run double and Alex Wood won for the first time since May 10 as San Francisco notched a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Austin Slater and Luis Gonzalez each scored twice as the Giants captured the opener of the three-game set to increase their winning streak to four games.

Wood (4-5) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings.The Royals had six hits while losing their third straight game to fall 20 games below .500.The Giants managed just five hits but took advantage of nine walks.

Twins 3, Mariners 2

Byron Buxton, who earlier in the day was selected the American League Player of the Week, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Minnesota held on to defeat host Seattle.

Left-hander Caleb Thielbar (2-0) struck out two in a perfect inning of relief to earn the victory. Former Mariner Emilio Pagan worked the ninth for his ninth save, striking out Jesse Winker to end it with a runner on second.

Leadoff hitter Luis Arraez, the major leagues' leading batter with a .362 average, lined the game's first pitch into center field for a single. Buxton followed by hitting a 3-2 pitch just over the wall in right-center field off right-hander Chris Flexen (2-8).

