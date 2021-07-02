MLB roundup: Brewers down Pirates for 9th straight win

Jul 1, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez (48) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-02 09:01:32 GMT+00:00 - Jace Peterson hit an RBI triple and scored twice Thursday to help the Milwaukee Brewers win their ninth consecutive game, 7-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor added a two-run single, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Omar Narvaez each hit an RBI double and Keston Hiura had an RBI single for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes (4-4) pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run and four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Ben Gamel homered and Jacob Stallings hit an RBI double for the Pirates, who have lost four in a row. Wil Crowe (1-5) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Red Sox 15, Royals 1

Rafael Devers and Danny Santana combined for 10 RBIs, starter Nathan Eovaldi tossed seven scoreless innings and host Boston completed a four-game sweep of Kansas City for its seventh straight win.

Devers and Santana each went 3-for-5, clubbed a three-run home run and drove in a season-high five runs. J.D. Martinez and Enrique Hernandez both had solo shots, and Michael Chavis and Marwin Gonzalez each added an RBI as the Red Sox set a season high for runs in their 17-hit attack.

Jarrod Dyson had the lone RBI for Kansas City, which took its ninth straight defeat and lost for the 21st time in 25 games.

Reds 5, Padres 4

Kyle Farmer belted a game-tying solo homer in the ninth and rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a walk-off single later in the inning as Cincinnati beat visiting San Diego.

Alejo Lopez went 4-for-5 and scored twice for Cincinnati, which salvaged the finale of a three-game series, handing San Diego just its second loss in 11 games.

Tommy Pham drove in two runs and Manny Machado scored three times for the Padres, who had won the past 88 games when entering the ninth inning with the lead, including a 42-0 mark this season.

Braves 4, Mets 3

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer and Freddie Freeman, who had struck out his first four trips to the plate, drove in the winning run with a walk-off infield single as Atlanta won at New York.

Mets left fielder Dominic Smith had the first two-homer game of his career, including one to tie the score at 3 to lead off the ninth inning against Atlanta closer Will Smith.

Mets starter Jacob DeGrom gave up five hits and three in the first two innings but did not permit another hit in his seven-inning stint. He retired the final 18 players he faced, including a stretch of eight straight via strikeout.

Rangers 8, Athletics 3

Dane Dunning got the ball rolling on a combined five-hitter and Joey Gallo continued his power-hitting rampage with his seventh home run in the past five games as visiting Texas thumped Oakland.

Nate Lowe hit two homers and John Hicks celebrated a recent promotion with a home run in his third big-league at-bat of the season.

Gallo became the first major-leaguer to homer in five straight contests this season, and he became the first Ranger to do so since Mike Napoli in 2012.

Rockies 5, Cardinals 2

Elias Diaz hit a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth as Colorado beat St. Louis in Denver.

Diaz finished with three hits, and Brendan Rodgers also went deep among his two hits for the Rockies, who have won four straight. Daniel Bard (4-4) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two hits, and Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong had two hits each for St. Louis.

White Sox 8, Twins 5

Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and hit the go-ahead home run to propel host Chicago to a win over Minnesota, completing a three-game series sweep.

Collins was one of five White Sox batters to finish with two hits. The others were Jose Abreu, Brian Goodwin, Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada. Goodwin hit a solo homer.

Rookie Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning to pick up the win in relief. Jorge Alcala (1-3) was the loser after allowing two runs in the sixth.

Mariners 7, Blue Jays 2

Shed Long Jr. hit a two-run home run, Jake Fraley added a solo shot and Seattle defeated host Toronto in Buffalo.

Yusei Kikuchi (6-3) allowed one run and five hits while striking out six in seven innings as the Mariners took the three-game series 2-1 and finished their road trip at 4-2.

Marcus Semien had three hits -- including a solo homer and a double -- for the Blue Jays, who fell to 4-3 after seven games of a 10-game homestand.

Dodgers 6, Nationals 2 (5 innings)

Max Muncy's grand slam highlighted a five-run fifth inning, and visiting Los Angeles extended its winning streak to six games with a rain-shortened triumph over Washington.

A.J. Pollock hit a game-tying homer to lead off the fifth, and Muncy eventually broke the game open with his fourth homer in five games. Los Angeles used four pitchers in a bullpen game, with Tony Gonsolin (1-0) allowing a run over three innings of relief to pick up the win.

Patrick Corbin (5-7) allowed both homers and five earned runs with eight hits over 4 2/3 innings for Washington, which had won four straight and 14 of the previous 17 games.

Astros 7, Indians 2

Jose Altuve belted his second grand slam of the season to propel visiting Houston over Cleveland.

Michael Brantley launched a solo homer among his three hits against his former team and Yordan Alvarez also went deep to help the Astros snap a four-game losing skid.

The offense proved more than enough for Framber Valdez (5-1), who worked around five walks to allow two runs on four hits while striking out six in seven innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

Josh Reddick slugged a go-ahead two-run homer and Pavin Smith added a solo shot to help Arizona beat San Francisco in Phoenix. Reddick had three of his team's seven hits as the Diamondbacks won for just the eighth time in the past 55 games.

Merrill Kelly (5-7) pitched seven innings of three-run ball. The right-hander ended his team's four-game skid and is the only Arizona pitcher to win over the club's past 27 games.

Wilmer Flores smacked a two-run homer and Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo shot for the Giants, who took a season-worst fourth consecutive defeat.

--Field Level Media

