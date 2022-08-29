MLB roundup: Cardinals flex power late, knock off Braves

Aug 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with manager Oliver Marmol (37) after the Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

August 29 - Tyler O'Neill hit the tiebreaking three-run homer to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-3 Sunday.

Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar hit solo homers for the Cardinals, who erased a 3-2 eighth-inning deficit to win for the 12th time in their last 15 games.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer for the Braves, whose streak of five consecutive series victories came to an end.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed two runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Ryan Helsley (9-1) earned the victory, and Giovanny Gallegos racked up his 13th save in 19 opportunities. Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever A.J. Minter (5-4) took the loss after allowing two eighth-inning homers.

Dodgers 8, Marlins 1

Blazing-hot Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, leading Los Angeles over host Miami. Betts homered on the game's third pitch, ending Edward Cabrera's scoreless streak at 22 2/3 innings.

Betts ended the day 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. With the series finale to come on Monday, he is hitting 8-for-15 with four homers, two doubles and seven RBIs in the first three games. He has 31 homers this season, one short of his 2018 career high.

Cabrera (4-2), making just his 15th career appearance, allowed five hits, three walks and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Rays 12, Red Sox 4

Isaac Paredes recorded his third multi-homer game of the season to help Tampa Bay power past host Boston. Six players recorded multiple hits and four scored at least two runs for the Rays, who lost the first two games of the three-game series following a six-game win streak.

Paredes went 2-for-2, scored three runs, drove in three and also walked three times, while David Peralta and Randy Arozarena each had three hits and two RBIs as Tampa Bay totaled 17 total hits.

Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez and Tommy Pham hit solo home runs for the Red Sox, who were otherwise held scoreless as Corey Kluber (9-7) went six innings.

Nationals 3, Reds 2

Ildemaro Vargas' tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning lifted Washington to a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Vargas' solo homer, combined with six surprisingly strong innings from Patrick Corbin, prevented the Nationals from being swept by the Reds, who had an early 2-0 lead. Corbin (5-17) allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. The Nationals had been outscored 13-5 in the first two games of the series.

Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with a run and Stuart Fairchild had a solo home run for the Reds, who lost for the fifth time in their past seven games. Cincinnati rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-5) pitched well, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk before being relieved by Art Warren to open the eighth.

Pirates 5, Phillies 0

Roansy Contreras and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as visiting Pittsburgh snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Philadelphia.

Contreras (4-4) allowed three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over five innings. Manny Banuelos, Duane Underwood Jr. and Wil Crowe followed and yielded one hit over the final four innings.

Matt Vierling had two hits for Philadelphia, which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Athletics 4, Yankees 1

Right-hander Adrian Martinez responded to a promotion from Triple-A by pitching effectively into the sixth inning, Dermis Garcia drove in two runs with a pair of singles and Oakland salvaged a four-game series split with visiting New York.

Pitching in the majors for the first time in three weeks, Martinez (3-3) limited the Yankees to three hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings. The rookie walked two and struck out a season-high six.

For the second straight day in his Northern California homecoming, Aaron Judge failed to hit his 50th home run of the year, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Oakland wasted no time jumping on Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt (5-3), scoring twice with two outs in the first on an RBI double by Vogt and Garcia's first run-scoring hit.

Mariners 4, Guardians 0

Robbie Ray pitched seven strong innings, Dylan Moore hit a three-run home run after getting a key break and Seattle beat visiting Cleveland.

Ray (11-8) won his season-high third straight start by holding the Guardians to three hits. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none. Ty France, who entered Sunday hitless in 20 at-bats, added a homer in the seventh.

Ray allowed one baserunner through the first five innings, when Oscar Gonzalez singled in the second before getting caught stealing. Guardians starter Aaron Civale (2-6) allowed four runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings as Cleveland lost a series for the first time since dropping two of three to Kansas City July 8-10.

Angels 8, Blue Jays 3

Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer among his three hits as visiting Los Angeles earned a victory that completed a three-game sweep of Toronto.

Luis Rengifo also hit a two-run home run for the Angels, while Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout added solo shots. George Springer hit a solo home run for Toronto. Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling (6-4) allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out six in six innings.

The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez walked with two out in the fourth and Matt Chapman hit an RBI double off the center field wall to plate Toronto's first run of the series.

Rockies 1, Mets 0

German Marquez combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, and Brian Serven's seventh-inning sacrifice fly provided the only run as Colorado edged host New York.

Marquez (7-10) allowed one hit -- Jeff McNeil's clean single to right leading off the fifth -- and walked two while striking out five over seven innings. He lasted at least six innings for the 10th straight start.

Max Scherzer (9-4) fell short in his second attempt at earning career win No. 200 despite allowing just the one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 in seven innings.

Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 2

Jake McCarthy delivered a go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning and Stone Garrett and Sergio Alcantara homered as visiting Arizona edged Chicago to earn a three-game sweep.

Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save in 13 opportunities to help Arizona to its first series sweep since July 25-27 against San Francisco. Elvis Andrus hit a one-out double in the ninth, but the White Sox couldn't capitalize, as Kennedy fanned Leury Garcia and Romy Gonzalez with two runners on to end the game.

The White Sox squandered a sterling start from right-hander Dylan Cease, who allowed two runs and two hits in a career-high eight innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Royals 15, Padres 7

Salvador Perez swatted a two-run homer, Michael A. Taylor added a solo shot and drove in four runs and host Kansas City survived a big day from Manny Machado to defeat San Diego.

Perez's homer, his 18th, highlighted a three-run sixth inning against Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt that extended the Kansas City lead to 9-4. Hunter Dozier had four hits and three runs for the Royals. Perez and Taylor had three hits apiece among the team's 18. The Padres finished with 10 hits.

Machado went 4-for-5, adding a single and double to a pair of homers. Padres starter Sean Manaea (7-7) went four innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Astros 3, Orioles 1

Yuli Gurriel delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning and Houston averted a three-game sweep at the hands of visiting Baltimore.

The Astros won despite losing right-hander Justin Verlander after three innings because of right calf discomfort.

Right-hander Austin Voth gave up one run over six innings for the Orioles, who entered with five victories in their previous six games.

Brewers 9, Cubs 7

Garrett Mitchell delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning for his first career hit while Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered with a man on as Milwaukee beat visiting Chicago.

Yelich and Wong each had three of Milwaukee's 16 hits. Mitchell, in his second career at-bat, singled to center in the fourth, giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead and helping them win their first series of at least three games since July 29-31.

Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner clubbed a two-run home run for one of his three hits as Chicago dropped to 3-6 since winning five straight. Franmil Reyes got the Cubs within two with his two-run homer in the ninth, and they had the tying run at plate when Milwaukee's Devin Williams (ninth save) fanned Yan Gomes and got Willson Contreras to bounce into a double play.

Twins 8, Giants 3

Jake Cave homered, doubled and drove in four runs to help Minnesota down visiting San Francisco and complete a three-game sweep.

Carlos Correa and Max Kepler each had two hits and an RBI for the Twins, who had lost six in a row heading into the series. Minnesota starter Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Brandon Crawford had three hits and Austin Wynns had two for the Giants, who have lost four in a row.

Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario belted a two-run home run as Detroit held on for a victory over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers stormed out to a nine-run lead, but the Rangers, staged a comeback behind two home runs by Corey Seager. Seager's two-run homer in the ninth inning made it 9-8. The Rangers had the tying run at second base, but Joe Jimenez locked down his second save.

Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia had his 23-game hitting streak snapped. Rangers starter Kohei Arihara (1-2) had a rough outing, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out three.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.