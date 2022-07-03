MLB roundup: Cardinals make history with 4 straight HRs in win

Jul 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Cardinals won 7-6. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

July 3 - Nolan Arenado hit two homers and drove in three runs to lift the visiting St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday.

The Phillies rallied from 5-0 and 6-5 deficits, but Arenado broke a 6-6 tie with a ninth-inning homer. That made a winner of reliever Ryan Helsley (4-1), who closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Seranthony Dominguez (4-2) allowed Arenado's decisive homer and took the loss.

The Cardinals surged to a 5-0 lead with four straight homers in the first inning. After Paul Goldschmidt hit a single, Arenado lined a two-run homer. Then came homers by Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson. It marked the first time ever that the Cardinals hit four consecutive homers and the 11th time it happened in major league history.

Twins 4, Orioles 3

Jose Miranda singled in Alex Kirilloff with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give host Minnesota its second straight walk-off win over Baltimore.

Minnesota tied it at 3 when Jorge Polanco hit a 425-foot homer off Jorge Lopez (3-5) into the bullpen in left-center leading off the bottom of the ninth. One out later, Kirilloff doubled off the bottom of the fence in left-center and then advanced to third on a broken-bat single by Gary Sanchez. Miranda then followed with a sharp single to left to win it.

Nick Gordon hit a home run and Luis Arraez, Gio Urshela and Gordon each had two hits for Minnesota which won its 12th consecutive game over the Orioles at Target Field, a streak dating back to July 9, 2017.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 2 (Game 1)

Left-hander Shane McClanahan struck out 10 over seven innings and visiting Tampa Bay defeated the Toronto in the opener of a doubleheader.

Isaac Paredes and Wander Franco hit solo home runs for the Rays in the third game of a five-game series. The Blue Jays won the first two games. McClanahan (9-3) allowed one run, three hits and one walk.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman left the game after two innings with a right ankle contusion. With the bases loaded and two out in the second, Franco lined a shot off Gausman's ankle. It resulted in an out when catcher Gabriel Moreno retrieved the ball and threw to first, but Gausman fell and stayed down for a couple of minutes. He walked off the field. X-rays were negative.

Rays 11, Blue Jays 5 (Game 2)

Francisco Mejia hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Isaac Paredes hit a three-run blast and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto to sweep a doubleheader.

Paredes had four RBIs for the Rays, who gained a split after four games of a five-game series. Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, making his first start since June 10 because of a strained hamstring, allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Bradley Zimmer had a two-run homer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo shot for the Blue Jays. Toronto right-hander Thomas Hatch (0-1), called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his first appearance in the majors this season, allowed 10 runs, 12 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Yankees 13, Guardians 4 (Game 1)

New York belted four home runs, including two by Matt Carpenter, to support a strong pitching performance by Gerrit Cole in its victory over host Cleveland in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Cole (7-2) pitched six innings and allowed three hits, two runs and three walks. The right-hander, making his 250th career start, struck out six batters. He had allowed only one home run in his previous three starts combined, but the two runs he allowed were back-to-back homers by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes.

For the Guardians, losing pitcher Kirk McCarty (0-2) pitched five innings and allowed six hits, four runs, four walks and struck out three. He was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader and is expected to be sent back to Triple-A Columbus.

Yankees 6, Guardians 1 (Game 2)

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back homers, and Nestor Cortes went six solid innings in New York's victory over host Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Yankees have beaten the Guardians in all five meetings this season. Cortes (7-3) allowed just three hits, one run and no walks. He struck out six batters.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (2-5) pitched six-plus innings and allowed five hits, four runs and two walks. He struck out six batters. The Guardians finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners.

Pirates 7, Brewers 4

Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer and Oneil Cruz added a solo shot to help Pittsburgh top visiting Milwaukee.

Daniel Vogelbach added a two-run single, Diego Castillo an RBI double for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson (1-4), just recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and one walk. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

White Sox 5, Giants 3

Dylan Cease won a duel of two hot pitchers and Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs as Chicago made it two in a row over host San Francisco.

The White Sox took the lead for good in the fourth against Giants starter Logan Webb (7-3), who had pitched to a 0.45 ERA in his previous three starts, but a bit of bad luck prevented him from building upon those impressive numbers.

Two throwing errors on potential double-play grounders contributed to all five Chicago runs, helping the White Sox win for a third time in their last four games while sending the Giants to a ninth defeat in their last 12 contests.

Marlins 5, Nationals 3

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run home run and Avisail Garcia also drove in two runs as Miami maintained its stronghold on host Washington.

The Marlins never trailed on the way to winning for the 10th time in 11 meetings this season. Starter Daniel Castano was the winning pitcher, with only one of the three runs allowed being charged as earned. Castano (1-1) was done after surrendering Juan Soto's home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but he ended up with his first victory in the major leagues since April 2021.

Washington starter Jackson Tetreault (2-2) gave up four runs in four innings as the rookie was denied a third consecutive win. He was hurt by five walks, while three of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases.

Cubs 3, Red Sox 1

Mark Leiter Jr. allowed a run over 5 1/3 innings of strong relief and Chicago made visiting Boston pay for poor defense to win its fourth in a row.

Leiter was pressed into emergency service after the first seven pitches of the game. Cubs starter Alec Mills struck out Jarren Duran to open the game, then allowed a double to Rafael Devers. However, that was the extent of his night, which ended due to reported lower-back pain.

Boston starter Josh Winckowski (3-2), making his fifth career start, allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits, but only one left the infield. The right-hander also struck out a career-high six with a walk in six innings.

Dodgers 7, Padres 2

Tyler Anderson was in control into the seventh inning and Los Angeles got off to a fast start with three first-inning home runs in a victory against visiting San Diego.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith hit back-to-back home runs in the opening inning, and Justin Turner added his own early long ball as the National League West-leading Dodgers improved to 5-1 against the second-place Padres this season. Anderson (9-1) gave up one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, as Los Angeles moved a victory away from a four-game sweep.

Luke Voit hit a home run among his two hits for the Padres while starter Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 10 batters. San Diego lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 7

Brendan Rodgers hit a three-run homer and Connor Joe had a three-run triple to lead Colorado to a win against visiting Arizona.

Kris Bryant also had three hits for his second multi-hit performance in the past three games, and C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon each had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies. Austin Gomber (4-7) returned to the starting rotation for the Rockies after getting moved to the bullpen and the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

Arizona starter Dallas Keuchel (2-6) bounced back from a rough first inning and allowed seven runs (six earned) and six hits in five innings. Christian Walker hit two home runs, and Ketel Marte and Daulton Varsho also homered for Arizona.

Rangers 7, Mets 3

Kole Calhoun hit two of Texas' four home runs as the visitors posted a victory over New York.

Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras also homered for Texas, which improved to 3-2 on its nine-game road trip. Calhoun had four RBIs in the ninth multi-homer game of his career. Martin Perez (7-2) settled in after allowing Starling Marte's two-run homer in the first inning and recorded his 50th victory with the Rangers.

Eduardo Escobar homered for the second straight game for the Mets, who have lost four of their last five.

Braves 4, Reds 1

Atlanta pitchers combined to have a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as visiting Atlanta beat Cincinnati.

Austin Riley blasted his team-leading 20th homer and drove in a pair while Dansby Swanson continued his hitting tear with three more hits as the Braves won for the 23rd time in 29 games.

Nick Senzel had Cincinnati's only hit, a two-out RBI bloop single in the fifth as the Reds lost their 10th straight home game. The 10 consecutive losses mark a new low for Great American Ball Park and Cincinnati's longest home skid since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in 1986.

Astros 9, Angels 1

Jose Urquidy posted his fourth consecutive quality start, Martin Maldonado had his fourth career multi-homer game and host Houston beat Los Angeles.

Urquidy (7-3) limited the Angels to two hits and three walks while recording eight strikeouts over six innings. He surrendered a home run to the Angels' Taylor Ward in the third inning, the lone run on his ledger. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McKormick also went deep for the Astros, winners of 10 of their last 12 games.

After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the series opener Friday, Angels center fielder Mike Trout was 0-for-4 on Saturday with four strikeouts.

Mariners 2, Athletics 1

Abraham Toro singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as Seattle defeated visiting Oakland.

Pinch-hitter Justin Upton tied the score at 1-1 on a home run with one out in the eighth off A's reliever A.J. Puk. Diego Castillo (6-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory.

Both starters were excellent. Oakland's Paul Blackburn pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. Mariners rookie George Kirby, a fellow right-hander, went seven innings and gave up one run on three hits. He walked one and tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

Tigers 4, Royals 3

Victor Reyes and rookie Riley Greene hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally host Detroit to a victory over Kansas City.

Reyes tied the game with his one-out solo shot off Joel Payamps (2-2) before Greene smashed his first career homer over the center field wall for the dramatic game-winner. Greene also tripled and walked while scoring three runs out of the leadoff spot while Joe Jimenez (3-0) tossed a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Hunter Dozier had two RBIs for the Royals and Whit Merrifield contributed two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Royals starter Kris Bubic gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

