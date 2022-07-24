MLB roundup: Cubs' 5-run burst beats Phils in 10 innings

Jul 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) is greeted by manager David Ross (3) after scoring against the New York Mets during the second inning in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

July 24 - Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice with one out in the 10th inning and the Chicago Cubs went on to score five runs in their final at-bat to defeat the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday.

Christopher Morel hit an RBI single and Willson Contreras had an RBI double during the rally for the Cubs, who won their third game in a row. Nico Hoerner also hit a solo home run earlier in the game to get Chicago on the board.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman allowed five hits and one run in six-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two. David Robertson (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single for the Phillies, who have dropped the first two games of their three-game series with Chicago. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings and allowed three hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts and no walks. Jose Alvarado (3-2) gave up five runs (three earned), in the 10th.

Dodgers 4, Giants 2

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner hit back-to-back home runs, and Julio Urias pitched six scoreless innings as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting San Francisco to match a season-best seven-game winning streak.

Betts' home run was the 200th of his career as Los Angeles won for the 14th time in its last 15 games and for the 18th time in its last 20. Freddie Freeman also hit a home run as the Dodgers improved to 26-7 since they lost all three games of a series at San Francisco in June.

Austin Slater had two hits and a walk but struck out to end the game with the tying run on base in the ninth inning. Left-hander Alex Wood, a former member of the Dodgers' rotation, fell to 0-4 against Los Angeles in five starts since he left the club.

Guardians 7, White Sox 4 (Game 1)

Visiting Cleveland broke a tie in the ninth inning with three runs against Chicago closer Liam Hendriks and notched a victory in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan each delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning against Hendriks (1-3), who had made 15 straight scoreless appearances before giving up four hits in the ninth.

Jose Ramirez's two-out sacrifice fly capped the three-run rally.

White Sox 5, Guardians 4 (Game 2)

AJ Pollock had a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning as host Chicago salvaged a split of a doubleheader with a victory over Cleveland.

Eloy Jimenez belted a solo homer and Yoan Moncada drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox, who snapped a modest two-game skid overall and improved to just 20-27 at home this season after posting a 53-28 record at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2021.

Myles Straw and Amed Rosario each had an RBI triple, and Ernie Clement and Steven Kwan also drove in a run during a four-run seventh inning for Cleveland. The Guardians saw their season-best five-game winning streak come to a halt.

Braves 7, Angels 2

Austin Riley hit his 28th home run and Kyle Wright won his National League-leading 12th game as Atlanta beat visiting Los Angeles.

Riley went 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in two, giving him a team-high 63 RBIs. He singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, with eight homers during the stretch. Wright (12-5) pitched six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. It was his fifth straight victory.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 20th homer of the season for the Angels. Losing pitcher Patrick Sandoval (3-6) pitched three innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 1

Santiago Espinal and George Springer had RBI singles to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run third inning as visiting Toronto earned a win over Boston.

Seven different players recorded one hit apiece and four drove in runs for Toronto, which has won back-to-back games to open a three-game series. Espinal scored a run and drove another home.

Bobby Dalbec homered to drive in Boston's run. He and Alex Verdugo were both 2-for-4. The Red Sox have lost four straight and 12 of their last 15.

Astros 3, Mariners 1

Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings as Houston extended its lead in the American League West to a dozen games by defeating host Seattle.

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had run-scoring doubles for the Astros, who improved to 4-0 since the All-Star break. Houston has won the first two games in the series with the Mariners, who had a 14-game winning streak snapped the previous night. Carlos Santana hit a solo home run for the Mariners.

Verlander (13-3) allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts to outduel fellow right-hander Logan Gilbert (10-4) and improve to 20-10 in his career against Seattle, including 4-1 this season.

Twins 8, Tigers 4

Luis Arraez and Gio Urshela drove in two runs apiece, Carlos Correa homered and Minnesota defeated host Detroit.

Arraez had three hits, while Alex Kirilloff added two and scored twice for the Twins. Starting pitcher Joe Ryan (7-3) gave up one run and four hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He has two victories over Detroit this season.

Javier Baez reached base three times, scored a run and knocked in another for the Tigers. Starter Michael Pineda (2-6) gave up two runs on four hits in three innings. He left the game with right triceps tightness.

Pirates 1, Marlins 0

Yoshi Tsutsugo delivered an RBI single in the sixth and Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings for Pittsburgh in a win over visiting Miami.

Quintana (3-5) gave up four hits, all singles, and no walks, with four strikeouts. He combined with Wil Crowe and David Bednar (17th save), who tossed one inning each, on a five-hit shutout.

The Marlins have lost five of six. Miami starter Max Meyer, making his second career start, left the game after just three batters and 10 pitches because of what the team called right (throwing) elbow discomfort.

Cardinals 6, Reds 3

Tyler O'Neill belted a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in three runs and Paul Goldschmidt homered in his third straight game as visiting St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

Steven Matz (4-3) returned from the injured list to allow just two runs on three hits while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Matz, who had been sidelined since his last start on May 22 with a left shoulder injury, was overpowering the Reds before leaving with a strained left knee.

One week after recording his 300th career homer, Goldschmidt collected his 1,000th career RBI with a line-drive single to left that scored O'Neill for a 2-0 St. Louis lead. The Reds tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by Brandon Drury.

Orioles 6, Yankees 3

Ramon Urias had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help Baltimore rally for a win against visiting New York.

Cedric Mullins added two hits and two RBIs. Jorge Mateo had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles, who overcame a 3-0 deficit against All-Star right-hander Gerrit Cole to win for the 12th time in the past 15 games. Aaron Judge had four hits and two RBIs and Matt Carpenter homered for the Yankees.

Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two. Bryan Baker, Cionel Perez (5-1) and Felix Bautista each threw scoreless innings before Jorge Lopez worked the ninth for his 18th save.

Royals 6, Rays 3

Michael A. Taylor slugged a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as Kansas City broke its four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Tampa Bay.

Taylor belted a curveball from Ryan Yarbrough (0-5) 407 feet to left-center for his sixth homer to snap a 3-3 tie.

Three batters later, Bobby Witt Jr. went 411 feet for a two-run shot to left, his 14th. The shortstop went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. Whit Merrifield was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Padres 2, Mets 1

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for visiting San Diego, which locked up a series win by beating New York in the middle game of a three-game set.

The Mets have dropped three straight -- just their second three-game skid of the season. Their once 10 1/2-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East has been whittled to half a game.

Starters Blake Snell and Chris Bassitt matched zeroes until the top of the sixth, when Bassitt (7-7) sandwiched strikeouts of Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth around a single by Jurickson Profar. Bassitt promptly got ahead of Machado 0-2 before a pitch that appeared to land in the upper part of the strike zone was called a ball by umpire Jim Wolf. Machado homered to left on the next pitch.

Brewers 9, Rockies 4

Hunter Renfroe homered for the second consecutive game and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run over six innings to pace Milwaukee to a win over visiting Colorado.

Woodruff (8-3) settled down after allowing a first-inning run, scattering four hits. He struck out eight and walked one. Since coming off the injured list, he is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts.

Milwaukee led 9-1 entering the ninth before Colorado got a solo homer by C.J. Cron, his 22nd, and a two-run shot by Yonathan Daza. Losing pitcher Jose Urena (1-2), who began the season in the Brewers' bullpen, allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his fourth start with Colorado.

Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 2

Madison Bumgarner allowed two runs on four hits over a season-high eight innings, and Carson Kelly homered to lead host Arizona to a victory over Washington in Phoenix.

It was the third win in four starts in July for Bumgarner (6-9), who struck out a season-high nine batters. He didn't walk anyone but did hit two batters.

Alek Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jake McCarthy had two hits, including a double, and Geraldo Perdomo added two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 2-0 after the All-Star break.

Athletics 3, Rangers 1

Right-hander James Kaprielian combined with four relievers to throw a seven-hitter and Oakland scored all of its runs on an error and two sacrifice flies en route to defeating visiting Texas.

The triumph was the A's third in a row, matching their longest of the season. Kaprielian shut out the Rangers for five innings, allowing two hits. Kirby Snead, Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll and Zach Jackson took it the rest of the way, with Acevedo (3-2) getting the win and Jackson his second save.

The Rangers scored their run on doubles by Ezequiel Duran and Marcus Semien. Texas' third pitcher, Dennis Santana (3-6), walked three and was charged with two runs (one earned) in two thirds of an inning.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.