MLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss

2021-06-18 07:55:11 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a major league modern-era record 23rd consecutive defeat Thursday afternoon, falling victim to Kevin Gausman's sharp pitching and Curt Casali's big offensive day in a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The Diamondbacks claimed the record for themselves after they had matched the infamous feats of the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Gausman (8-1) limited Arizona to two runs and four hits in eight innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Casali finished with three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Steven Duggar added a single, double and triple for San Francisco. Eduardo Escobar had two hits and two runs for the Diamondbacks.

Astros 10, White Sox 2

Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and Abraham Toro belted home runs as Houston continued its power surge with a victory over visiting Chicago.

Houston, which hit six homers against Texas on Wednesday, earned its fourth win in a row and has averaged 9.5 runs per game in that span. The Astros have won 13 of their past 17 games. Chicago took just its second loss in eight games.

Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy (5-3) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Braves 4, Cardinals 0

Atlanta's Charlie Morton carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and earned his first win against visiting St. Louis since 2011.

Morton (6-3) pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, two hit batters, no walks and seven strikeouts. He also put down a sacrifice bunt that enabled the Braves to add an insurance run. Paul Goldschmidt broke up Morton's no-hit bid with a sharp single to left with one out in the seventh.

Guillermo Heredia had a homer among his two hits, and Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also drove in runs. St. Louis starter John Gant (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

Cubs 2, Mets 0

Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits in six sharp innings and won his career-high seventh straight start as visiting Chicago beat New York to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Hendricks (9-4) improved to 8-1 in his past nine starts since May 4. He struck out seven and walked two in a 92-pitch outing and improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the Mets.

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the only runs of the game.

Padres 6, Reds 4

Victor Caratini capped a wild ninth inning with a two-run, walk-off homer off Amir Garrett to give the host San Diego a victory over Cincinnati.

Moments earlier, Eric Hosmer tied the game at 4 with a two-run homer off Ryan Hendrix with one out in the bottom of the ninth. The Reds had scored four times off Padres closer Mark Melancon in the top of the ninth to erase San Diego's 2-0 lead.

Jonathan India capped the Reds' four-run ninth with a two-run homer off Melancon. The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak with just their fifth win in the past 18 games. The Reds saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 4

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela each hit a two-run homer and visiting New York defeated Toronto in Buffalo to sweep a three-game series.

The Yankees took control with a four-run seventh inning in which Stanton homered and Chris Gittens had a two-run, pinch-hit single. Gittens finished with three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit into 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play in the first. King fielded Guerrero's grounder to get the out at first, Marcus Semien was caught between third and home and Bo Bichette was thrown out at third. It was the Yankees' second triple play this season.

Mariners 6, Rays 5

Pinch hitter Kyle Seager's single brought home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning as Seattle rallied to defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago (1-1) struck out the side in the top of the ninth to get his first victory since 2019. Pete Fairbanks (1-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth.

Luis Torrens and Ty France homered for the Mariners, and Randy Arozarena went deep for the Rays.

Angels 7, Tigers 5

Taylor Ward's grand slam and six strong innings from Shohei Ohtani lifted Los Angeles to a victory over Detroit in Anaheim, Calif. Ward's slam was part of a five-run seventh inning for the Angels, opening up a tight game.

Ohtani (3-1) gave up only one run, on a homer by Jonathan Schoop. He surrendered five hits and one walk while striking out five, matching a season low. Raisel Iglesias gave up one run in two innings but earned his 12th save.

Tigers starter Matt Manning (0-1), making his major league debut, went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Indians 10, Orioles 3

Jose Ramirez and Bobby Bradley each homered in the first inning and Yu Chang drove in four runs to lift host Cleveland to an easy win over Baltimore, completing a four-game sweep for the Indians while extending the Orioles' club-record road losing streak to 19 games.

Chang belted a two-run homer and Eddie Rosario also went deep as every starter had at least one hit for the Indians, who have won 10 of 14 overall and eight of the past nine at home.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco each homered for the Orioles, whose 19 consecutive road losses are tied for fifth most in major league history. Baltimore has dropped eight straight overall and is 7-30 since May 7.

Rockies 7, Brewers 3

C.J. Cron blasted a grand slam and Garrett Hampson followed with a homer in the first inning as Colorado opened its four-game series against Milwaukee with a win in Denver.

German Marquez (5-6) allowed one hit over six scoreless innings for Colorado, which matched a season high with its fourth straight win. Marquez walked three and struck out two. Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single.

All of the early damage came against Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff (5-3), who entered with a 1.25 ERA over his previous 12 starts. The Brewers were held to three hits while losing their fourth in a row. Milwaukee has totaled 16 hits and seven runs during the skid.

