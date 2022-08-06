MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres

Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) singles in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

August 6 - The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the third Friday night, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

The Dodgers also honored Vin Scully before and during their first home game since the Hall of Fame broadcaster's death on Tuesday.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (13-1) held the Padres scoreless on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings. He is tied for the National League led in wins and lowered his ERA to 2.30, second in the NL.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hanser Alberto, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger all had two-run doubles for the Dodgers, who scored all of their runs on 10 hits and a walk in four innings off Manaea (6-6).

Cardinals 4, Yankees 3

Paul DeJong's decisive two-run double with two out in the eighth inning rallied St. Louis past visiting New York.

Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Cardinals, who won their fifth straight and seventh in their past eight games. The Yankees lost for the fourth time in five games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in four-plus innings. Andre Pallante (5-4) worked four scoreless innings to earn the victory, and Ryan Helsley closed out the ninth inning for his 10th save.

Braves 9, Mets 6

Eddie Rosario's three-run homer capped a four-run first inning, and his RBI double punctuated a four-run second for visiting Atlanta, which staved off a comeback attempt by New York.

The Braves evened the five-game series at a game apiece and pulled within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East. Ronald Acuna Jr. tied a career-high with four hits for the Braves, who improved to 8-5 since the All-Star break.

Michael Harris II and William Contreras homered for the Braves, and Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Harris each had two hits. Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) gave up eight runs on seven hits in one-plus innings. The eight runs were the most he's allowed since he surrendered eight runs for the Seattle Mariners on May 2, 2015.

Twins 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)

Nick Gordon scored the winning run on a fielder's-choice grounder by Tim Beckham in the bottom of the 10th inning as Minnesota, despite blowing a five-run lead, eked out a walk-off victory over Toronto in Minneapolis.

Gordon finished a triple shy of a cycle, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Mark Contreras also homered for Minnesota. Carlos Correa added a single, a double and a run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had two hits, and Chapman and Santiago Espinal each hit home runs for the Blue Jays. Raimel Tapia's RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning tied the game.

Phillies 7, Nationals 2

J.T. Realmuto homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson tossed eight strong innings as host Philadelphia won its third straight game, defeating Washington.

Gibson (7-4) threw six perfect innings before hitting Victor Robles with a pitch to open the seventh. He allowed one run on two hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out four. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos hit two-run homers, and Darick Hall, Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber added solo shots.

Luis Garcia had two of the Nationals' three hits. Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-8) tossed four-plus innings and allowed five hits and six runs to go along with four strikeouts and three walks. Gray served up four homers.

Astros 9, Guardians 3

Trey Mancini belted a grand slam to highlight a two-homer performance, fueling Houston's seventh straight victory in Cleveland.

Houston's Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the fourth inning among his three hits and the team's 14. The Astros have outscored the opposition 21-4 during their three-game win streak. Houston bench coach Joe Espada guided the club in place of manager Dusty Baker, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Framber Valdez (10-4) won his second straight decision and improved to 4-0 overall in his career against Cleveland after allowing three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He registered his 18th consecutive quality start. In his major league debut, Cleveland's Hunter Gaddis (0-1) yielded eight runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Brewers 5, Reds 1

Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered to help Milwaukee end a four-game losing streak by beating visiting Cincinnati.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (8-3) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings in the opener of a three-game series. The left-hander struck out four and walked three. Lauer, who also beat Cincinnati on June 17, won back-to-back starts for the first time since late May.

Brewers reliever Trevor Gott threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Devin Williams entered with two on and one out in the ninth and fanned both batters he faced for his seventh save.

Angels 4, Mariners 3 (10 innings)

Taylor Ward's 10th-inning sacrifice fly brought home the go-ahead run as Los Angeles defeated host Seattle in the first meeting between the teams since a benches-clearing brawl on June 26.

Jesse Chavez (2-1) got the victory despite squandering a three-run lead in the ninth inning. Fellow right-hander Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect inning for his second save. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five.

The Angels' Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to increase their lead to 3-0, but in the bottom of the inning, Adam Frazier lined a run-scoring double into the right field corner, and All-Star Ty France grounded a two-run single to center to tie the game.

White Sox 2, Rangers 1

Eloy Jimenez belted a home run in the fourth inning, and Dylan Cease and the Chicago bullpen made it hold up in a victory over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

The White Sox bounced back after losing the opener of the four-game series on Thursday. Cease (12-4) yielded one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings. The right-hander won his fifth consecutive start, and he allowed one earned run or none for the 13th straight outing. Cease has a 0.59 ERA in that span.

The Rangers were limited to three hits in losing for the fourth time in their last five games. Rangers starter Glenn Otto (4-8) took the loss despite posting a quality start. He gave up two runs on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Cubs 2, Marlins 1

Willson Contreras celebrated an unexpected return to Wrigley Field by hitting a go-ahead two-run home run with one out in the eighth inning as Chicago rallied to beat visiting Miami.

A candidate to be dealt at Tuesday's trade deadline, Contreras remained a Cub and homered for the first time at home since June 29 against Cincinnati. Contreras sent a low 0-1 changeup from Dylan Floro (0-1) about halfway up the left-center field bleachers as the Cubs ended a five-game losing streak.

Contreras' 16th homer of the year was one of four hits for the Cubs, who were held hitless for five innings by Marlins starter Edward Cabrera in his return from missing nearly two months with an elbow injury. Cabrera walked three and fanned eight.

Rays 5, Tigers 3

Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and visiting Tampa Bay benefited from 13 walks while downing Detroit.

Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.

Riley Greene hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost three straight and six of seven. Detroit starter Bryan Garcia gave up only one hit in four scoreless innings but issued six walks. He struck out three.

Orioles 1, Pirates 0

Dean Kremer threw 6 1/3 strong innings to help set the tone as Baltimore edged visiting Pittsburgh.

Kremer (4-3), who halted a personal two-game losing streak, gave up four hits without a walk while striking out two. Cionel Perez and Felix Bautista completed the combined six-hitter, with Bautista escaping a ninth-inning jam for his fourth save.

The Pirates wasted a strong outing from Mitch Keller (3-8), who lasted six innings and surrendered just one run on eight hits and one walk. He struck out one.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5

Geraldo Perdomo delivered a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning as Arizona overcame a three-run deficit to post a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Daulton Varsho homered and Josh Rojas had a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who won for just the second time in the past seven games.

Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a homer, Elehuris Montero had two hits and two RBIs and Yonathan Daza had two hits and drove in one as the Rockies lost for the 13th time in their past 17 games.

Red Sox 7, Royals 4

Xander Bogaerts had four hits with a run and an RBI as Boston defeated host Kansas City to even the four-game series at a game apiece.

Alex Verdugo had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs for Boston. Josh Winckowski (5-5) earned the win. He gave up one run on five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Winckowski worked around trouble most of the evening.

Zack Greinke (3-7) took the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Salvador Perez homered and Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and a run for Kansas City.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.