MLB roundup: Dodgers score 11 in first, rout Cardinals

Jun 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (55) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs during an 11-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 14-3 victory at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and didn't make their first out until No. 9 hitter Walker Buehler struck out. Los Angeles had scored six times by then.

It was the most runs in any inning for the Dodgers since moving to Los Angeles in 1958 and the largest inning since the Brooklyn Dodgers scored 15 in one frame in 1952. The Dodgers scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3 in the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves last season.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (3-5) recorded just two outs, giving up 10 runs on six hits with four walks and one strikeout. The outing set a Dodger Stadium record for most runs allowed by a starter in less than a full inning of work.

Athletics 6, Mariners 0

Sean Manaea pitched a four-hit shutout as Oakland defeated host Seattle.

Mitch Moreland homered for the A's, who won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener. Manaea (4-2), a left-hander, walked two and struck out eight in his second career nine-inning complete game. The other came on April 21, 2018, when he no-hit the Boston Red Sox.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (5-3) gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. Flexen retired the side in order in the first two innings before running into trouble in the third, when the A's scored five runs.

Cubs 6, Padres 1

Anthony Rizzo snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the fifth and Javier Baez rocketed a two-run homer two innings later to lead Chicago to a win and a three-game sweep of visiting San Diego.

The game featured Padres left fielder Tommy Pham and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who knocked in the Padres' only run on a fourth-inning single, both leaving early after a scary collision in short left field in the bottom of the fourth.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (4-4) got the win, allowing a run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings. Padres starter Dinelson Lamet gave up a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings.

Mets 7, Diamondbacks 6

New York scored five runs in the first two innings but needed a run-scoring single from Pete Alonso in the ninth to beat Arizona in Phoenix.

The win gave the Mets the series, 2-1. New York has won six of its past seven games.

It was a high-scoring affair from the start with the Mets tagging Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner for four runs in the first inning -- three coming on a home run to left from James McCann. New York starter David Peterson fared worse. He was pulled after giving up four runs and recording just one out.

Orioles 6, Twins 3

Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer and DJ Stewart added a two-run shot as Baltimore defeated visiting Minnesota.

The Orioles have won two in a row after snapping their 14-game losing streak Tuesday, which also ended a 16-game dry spell against the Twins dating to 2018. Baltimore starter Matt Harvey served as an opener, giving up one run in three innings before rookie Tyler Wells (1-0) threw three shutout innings.

Twins starter Randy Dobnak (1-5) took the loss as his early-season problems continued. He allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Yankees 4, Rays 3

Gio Urshela hit an early two-run home run, Jordan Montgomery pitched effectively into the seventh inning and New York edged visiting Tampa Bay.

The Yankees secured at least a split of the four-game series and beat Tampa Bay for the fourth time in the past six meetings after opening the season series 1-5. Clint Frazier, who hit a game-ending two-run homer in the 11th inning Tuesday, added a two-run single.

Tampa Bay scored its first two runs on an RBI groundout by Manuel Margot in the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Yandy Diaz in the fifth. Tampa Bay dropped consecutive games for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees. It was only the third loss in 19 games for the Rays.

Nationals 5, Braves 3

Catcher Yan Gomes broke a tie game with a long solo homer in the eighth inning to help visiting Washington defeat Atlanta.

Gomes hit a 2-2 cutter from reliever A.J. Minter (1-2) into the third row of the center field stands for his fifth home run. The Nationals added an insurance run in the ninth on Trea Turner's RBI single off Chris Martin.

Atlanta starter Drew Smyly was removed after pitching 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5

Joe Panik capped a three-run bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice fly as Toronto defeated visiting Miami at Buffalo.

Miami closer Yimi Garcia (3-4) allowed singles to Reese McGuire and Marcus Semien to start the bottom of the ninth. Bo Bichette tripled to tie the score.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez were walked intentionally to load the bases for Randal Grichuk, who had two solo home runs in the game. Grichuk's grounder to third forced Bichette at home. Panik hit a fly to center that was dropped to give the Blue Jays a two-game sweep.

Astros 2, Red Sox 1

Framber Valdez struck out 10 in his second start, and Houston extended its winning streak to four games with the victory over visiting Boston.

Valdez logged seven innings, and it marked the seventh consecutive game that an Astros starter allowed just one run. Houston starters have compiled a 1.45 ERA during that stretch.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly notched his eighth save despite allowing two hits in the ninth inning. Boston will attempt to avoid a four-game series sweep in the finale Thursday.

Rockies 6, Rangers 3

Joshua Fuentes homered among his three hits, Raimel Tapia also had three hits, and host Colorado handed Texas its eighth straight defeat.

Antonio Senzatela (2-5) pitched into the eighth inning, and Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza had two hits each for the Rockies. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Willie Calhoun had two hits apiece for Texas, which has dropped 14 in a row on the road.

--Field Level Media

