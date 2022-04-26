MLB roundup: Five-run 9th propels Mets past Cardinals

Apr 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) and third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrate with first baseman Dominic Smith (2) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

April 26 - Dominic Smith hit the decisive two-run single as the visiting New York Mets rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Monday.

The Mets' decisive outburst featured an RBI single from Mark Canha, Smith's clutch hit and a two-run homer from Brandon Nimmo.

Mets starter Max Scherzer threw seven shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk and struck out 10 while remaining unbeaten in his past 23 starts. Trevor May (1-0) earned the victory despite allowing two runs. Edwin Diaz closed out the Cardinals to earn his second save.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas matched Scherzer with seven scoreless innings. He held the Mets to four hits and a walk while striking out five. Genesis Cabrera retired the Mets in order in the eighth inning, but the Mets rallied against Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) and T.J. McFarland in the ninth.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0

Walker Buehler struck out 10 while pitching the first complete game in the major leagues this season as Los Angeles earned a shutout victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Buehler (2-1) gave up just three hits and no walks en route to his first career shutout. Trea Turner hit a two-run double nine pitches into the game, Max Muncy added an RBI double and Will Smith launched a home run for the Dodgers, who are 11-2 since the end of the season's first series.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (1-1) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker had the only other hits off Buehler, also singles.

Giants 4, Brewers 2

Luis Gonzalez hit his first major league home run with one aboard in the top of the ninth inning to give San Francisco a victory in Milwaukee.

Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk off Jake Cousins (2-1), who came on to start the ninth. Gonzalez then sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right.

Willy Adames brought the Brewers even at 2 in the eighth with his second homer of the season, a two-out solo shot to left-center off Jake McGee (1-1). Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher used in a bullpen game, tossed a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Angels 3, Guardians 0

Taylor Ward homered twice and Michael Lorenzen threw six scoreless innings to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Cleveland in Anaheim, Calif.

Lorenzen (2-1) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out three. Relievers Mike Mayers (seventh), Ryan Tepera (eighth) and Raisel Iglesias (ninth, third save) completed the shutout, each throwing a scoreless inning.

Ward's solo homer in the fifth and two-run homer in the seventh off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (1-1) accounted for the only runs of the game. Bieber gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts.

Phillies 8, Rockies 2

Bryce Harper had a solo home run and a sacrifice fly and Kyle Schwarber doubled and knocked in two runs for host Philadelphia in a victory over Colorado.

Rhys Hoskins added three hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI double and a single for the Phillies, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Kyle Gibson (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and two runs for the win.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies, who had won two straight entering this series. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (0-3) allowed six hits and four runs, one earned, in five innings.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 2

Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie as Toronto defeated visiting Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series. Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed two in seven-plus innings before Adam Cimber (4-0) earned the win in relief.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings. Matt Stram (1-1) took the loss, though Tyler Danish served up Bichette's decisive slam.

Rangers 6, Astros 2

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager delivered run-scoring singles in the seventh inning and Adolis Garcia added a three-run double in the eighth as Texas rallied past visiting Houston.

The Rangers notched their fourth win in five games by striking against the Houston bullpen.

Yordan Alvarez gave Houston a 1-0 lead leading off the second against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning with his fourth home run of the year. Dunning went 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.