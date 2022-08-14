MLB roundup: Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 in Mets' 1-0 win

Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

August 14 - Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the New York Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0.

Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run as the Mets won for the 16th time in 19 games. The Phillies have lost two of three since winning seven straight.

deGrom (2-0), who didn't make his season debut until Aug. 2 due to a shoulder injury, allowed two hits and walked none while throwing 76 pitches, 57 for strikes. He gave up a one-out single in the first to Rhys Hoskins and set down the next 16 batters before giving up a single to the penultimate batter he faced, Bryson Stott.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

deGrom, who also missed the second half of last season with elbow woes, has a 1.62 ERA with 28 strikeouts and one walk in 16 2/3 innings.

Dodgers 13, Royals 3

Max Muncy went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs as Los Angeles teed off on host Kansas City for its 12th consecutive victory.

The Dodgers have outscored their opponents 91-31 during their winning streak. Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger also homered for Los Angeles. Phil Bickford (2-1) earned the win after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney took a 107 mph liner off his left arm in the third. The ball went for a one-out hit. Heaney struck out the next two batters to finish the inning. He gave up two runs on three hits and no walks while fanning five in three innings. Royals starter Brad Keller (6-13) gave up eight runs for the second time in three starts. Michael Massey drove in two runs for Kansas City.

Braves 5, Marlins 2 (Game 1)

Matt Olson homered for the second consecutive day and Atlanta defeated host Miami in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Marlins scored three runs or less for the 13th straight game. They are 3-10 during that stretch. Atlanta, which has won four straight games, got another save from Kenley Jansen, his 26th in 30 chances this year and his second in two games.

Chadwick Tromp, in his Braves debut as well as his season debut, drove in three runs, while Kyle Muller (1-1) earned the win by allowing two runs in five innings. Tromp, batting in the No. 9 spot, went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in just his 34th career major league game.

Braves 6, Marlins 2 (Game 2)

Matt Olson homered for the third straight game and finished with three RBIs, leading Atlanta to a win and a sweep of their doubleheader over host Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Vaughn Grissom also homered in the nightcap for the Braves, who won their fifth straight game. Braves starter Ian Anderson (10-6) earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who have lost five of their last six. The Marlins went with a bullpen game, and the loss went to starter Tommy Nance (0-1), who allowed one run, two hits and a walk. He fanned six.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 (10 innings)

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to carry visiting Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis.

The Brewers won for the third time in four games to move within a half-game of the National League Central-leading Cardinals. Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed one run on four hits in seven innings. Devin Williams (4-2) threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn the victory and Matt Bush closed out the 10th for his third save.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright held the Brewers to one run on three hits and a walk in nine innings while striking out eight. Giovanny Gallegos (2-5) allowed the two 10th-inning runs (one earned) to take the loss.

Blue Jays 2, Guardians 1

Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Toronto defeated visiting Cleveland.

Matt Chapman added a home run for the Blue Jays, who stopped the Guardians' six-game winning streak. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the first inning for Toronto to extend his career-best hitting streak to 22 games. Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (8-9) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Hernandez gave Toronto the lead when he led off the bottom of the seventh with his 17th home run of the season. Enyel De Los Santos replaced McKenzie after Raimel Tapia's two-out double. Tapia was thrown out at home on Santiago Espinal's single to second baseman Andres Gimenez.

Yankees 3, Red Sox 2

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as visiting New York edged Boston.

Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and moved to third on Jose Trevino's infield single. Aroldis Chapman (1-3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Scott Effross pitched the ninth for his second career save.

Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire had two hits apiece for Boston, which had two runners on in the ninth before Rafael Devers grounded into a forceout and Xander Bogaerts popped out to first to end the game.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0

Emmanuel Rivera hit two home runs, Josh Rojas also went deep among his three hits, and Arizona beat Colorado in Denver.

Zac Gallen (8-2) pitched seven sharp innings for Arizona. He has not allowed a run in 15 straight innings and improved to 4-0 in his last five starts. Carson Kelly, Daulton Varsho and Ketel Marte also had two hits each for the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits and Jose Urena (1-4) gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings for the Rockies.

Rays 8, Orioles 2

A Tampa Bay offense that had recently been slumping gave Baltimore left-hander DL Hall a rough welcome to the major leagues and Shane McClanahan had a bounce-back game as the Rays defeated the Orioles in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Randy Arozarena had an RBI double, and Isaac Paredes added two RBIs for Tampa Bay, which entered the game with a 7-12 record since the All-Star break. The Rays had been held to three runs or less in 12 of their last 18 games. Hall (0-1) gave up five runs on five hits. He also had trouble with his command, walking three.

McClanahan (11-5) might not have been as dominant as he was before the All-Star break, but he was more than good enough as Tampa Bay ended a three-game losing streak. The left-hander went six innings while allowing two runs on seven hits.

Nationals 4, Padres 3

Cesar Hernandez raced home on Victor Robles' two-out single in the seventh inning on a play that was overturned on video review in Washington's favor as it pulled out a comeback victory against visiting San Diego.

The game-winning run scored despite a strong throw to the plate from Juan Soto in right field. Hernandez was called out, but the Nationals challenged the call, claiming catcher Austin Nola was blocking the plate, and they were rewarded for that decision to request the review.

Yadiel Hernandez and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning for the Nationals. Manny Machado and Trent Grisham homered as the Padres built a 3-0 lead through four innings.

Astros 8, Athletics 0

Lance McCullers Jr. tossed six shutout innings in his season debut as Houston rolled to a shutout win over visiting Oakland.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker added two-run triples for the Astros, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Oakland took its seventh loss in a row while Houston won its third straight.

McCullers (1-0) missed the first 114 games of the season with a right flexor tendon strain sustained last postseason. He made four rehab starts across two minor league levels for Houston prior to his reinstatement from the injured list. The right-hander needed 81 pitches to record 18 outs against the Athletics. He allowed at least one baserunner in each of his six innings, but Elvis Andrus was alone in reaching scoring position following his one-out double in the first.

Angels 5, Twins 3 (11 innings)

Taylor Ward's two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Los Angeles to a come-from-behind victory over Minnesota in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning but they scored twice on Magneuris Sierra's liner into the left field corner to tie up the game. The Angels were able to finish it off in the 11th when Ward connected on a full-count pitch from Twins reliever Emilio Pagan (3-6). Angels reliever Ryan Tepera (2-2) pitched a scoreless top of the 11th to earn the victory.

Carlos Correa homered, singled, walked three times and also had a sacrifice fly to lead the Twins offense, which totaled 10 hits. Minnesota starter Dylan Bundy, who pitched for the Angels the past two seasons, allowed just two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings.

White Sox 6, Tigers 4

AJ Pollock homered and drove in two runs, Andrew Vaughn knocked in the go-ahead run and host Chicago defeated Detroit.

Leury Garcia had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another, while Jose Abreu added two hits, a run and an RBI. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (9-6) allowed four runs and eight hits while striking out seven in seven innings. Liam Hendriks escaped a ninth-inning jam for his 25th save.

Riley Greene had a three-run double for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning gave up four runs and 10 hits in five innings. Chicago took the lead in the seventh against Joe Jimenez (3-2). Abreu hit a single with one out and moved to second on a long flyout. Vaughn then bounced a single up the middle to drive in Abreu before Pollock added a solo homer in the eighth.

Cubs 7, Reds 2

Ian Happ continued to torment Cincinnati with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power visiting Chicago's third straight win and sixth in its last eight games.

Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds. Willson Contreras added his 17th homer, as the Cubs won their third straight game and sixth in their last eight.

Reliever Sean Newcomb (1-0) bailed out starter Adrian Sampson in the fifth inning and struck out five in two innings for his first win since June 8, 2021, with Atlanta. Jake Fraley had three hits and scored Cincinnati's only two runs as the Reds lost their fifth straight.

Rangers 7, Mariners 4

Corey Seager belted a solo homer as Texas overcame an early three-run deficit to post a victory over Seattle in Arlington, Texas.

Jonah Heim had an RBI double to highlight his three-hit performance for the Rangers, who snapped a nine-game losing skid in the season series against Seattle. The win was just Texas' fourth in its past 12 games overall.

Eugenio Suarez homered to lead off the sixth inning and joined Sam Haggerty in providing a sacrifice fly for the Mariners, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt. Seattle bolted out to a 3-0 lead after two innings before Texas answered with four runs in the fourth.

Giants 2, Pirates 0

Logan Webb combined with Camilo Doval on a five-hit shutout and San Francisco's first two batters of the game provided all the offense the team would need in beating visiting Pittsburgh.

Webb (11-5) scattering five hits and two walks over eight innings. He struck out nine. His ninth and final strikeout came with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth, getting Ben Gamel swinging.

Doval worked around a one-out walk to Greg Allen in the ninth to record his 17th save and wrap up the Giants' seventh shutout of the season. In the bottom of the first, LaMonte Wade Jr. led off with a bloop a double to left field, and Joc Pederson followed with an RBI double to deep left-center.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.