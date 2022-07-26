MLB roundup: Jonathan India, Reds slam Marlins

Jul 25, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jonathan India (6) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

July 26 - Jonathan India belted his first career grand slam and came within a triple of the cycle as the Cincinnati Reds routed the visiting Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday.

Brandon Drury broke open a one-run game with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Reds won their eighth straight home game against Miami, outscoring the Marlins 53-12 in the eight contests.

The Reds have won nine of 13 overall and seven of their past eight at home. The Marlins lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cincinnati rookie starter Nick Lodolo (3-3) gave up two runs, both unearned, on five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out nine. Miami's Trevor Rogers (4-10) yielded six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Nationals 4, Dodgers 1

Juan Soto hit a two-run triple in a four-run fifth inning as visiting Washington downed Los Angeles, which saw its eight-game winning streak end.

Yadiel Hernandez added a home run for the Nationals. Andres Machado (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth inning for his third save.

Trayce Thompson hit a home run for the Dodgers. National League All-Star starter Tony Gonsolin (11-1) took his first loss, giving up four runs on six hits over six innings.

Phillies 6, Braves 4

Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift host Philadelphia over Atlanta.

Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Reliever Andrew Bellatti (2-3) earned the win, and Seranthony Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save in six chances.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI while Austin Riley doubled twice and extended his hit streak to 17 games for the Braves. A.J. Minter (4-3), who allowed the three-run homer to Stott in the eighth, took the loss.

Orioles 5, Rays 1

Ryan Mountcastle's two-run single highlighted a four-run fifth inning that lifted host Baltimore past Tampa Bay.

The Orioles received six scoreless innings from their bullpen to deal the Rays their third straight loss. Nick Vespi (3-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, picked up the win after striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Rays starter Corey Kluber (6-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings.

Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Ty France went 3-for-3 with a home run and Chris Flexen pitched six quality innings as Seattle beat visiting Texas to snap a three-game losing streak.

Flexen (7-8) got the Mariners back on track by winning his fifth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe homered for the Rangers, who lost for the third time in four games. Glenn Otto (4-7) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Cubs 3, Pirates 2

Nico Hoerner delivered a tiebreaking, RBI double in the eighth inning, and Chicago beat visiting Pittsburgh for its season-high fifth straight win.

Hoerner, who drove in the Cubs' first run of the night, joined Rafael Ortega and Pittsburgh native Ian Happ with two hits apiece for the Cubs. Mychal Givens (6-2) struck out a pair in the eighth to earn the win, and Scott Effross pitched a scoreless ninth to record his first career save.

Yerry De Los Santos (0-2) took the loss in relief for the Pirates, who got a RBI hits from Oneil Cruz and Josh VanMeter.

Tigers 12, Padres 4

Eric Haase hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario smashed a pair of homers and host Detroit pounded San Diego.

Candelario had three hits and drove in three runs, while Miguel Cabrera added a solo homer. Javier Baez drove in two runs for the Tigers, who finished with 13 hits while snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ha-Seong Kim drove in two runs and Jurickson Profar hit a solo homer for the Padres, who have lost two straight. San Diego starter Sean Manaea (5-5) was battered for nine runs (four earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Red Sox 3, Guardians 1

A pair of sixth-inning runs helped host Boston edge Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Yolmer Sanchez also drove in a run for the Red Sox, who hadn't won since before the All-Star break.

John Schreiber (3-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Garrett Whitlock threw two scoreless innings for his second save. Nick Pivetta was strong across 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits.

Royals 7, Angels 0

Andrew Benintendi had three hits, Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs and Zack Greinke threw five scoreless innings to lead host Kansas City a victory over Los Angeles.

The Royals' game-breaking four-run seventh was fueled by some shoddy Angels defense that included an error by second baseman Luis Rengifo and a wild pitch by reliever Ryan Tepera.

Amir Garrett (2-1) pitched one scoreless relief inning for the win. Los Angeles' Noah Syndergaard (5-8) surrendered one run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Rockies 2, Brewers 0

Kyle Freeland pitched seven stellar innings and visiting Colorado held on for a victory over Milwaukee to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Freeland (5-7) allowed four singles after yielding 40 hits over his past six starts. He struck out seven, walked one and completed seven innings for the fifth time this season, helping the Rockies dodge a sweep after they lost two games in the final at-bat.

Batterymate Elias Diaz homered and also made a key defensive play by throwing out Luis Urias on a stolen-base attempt. Garrett Hampson had two of Colorado's five hits and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yonathan Daza to support Colorado's fourth shutout of the season.

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0

Merrill Kelly pitched eight strong innings and batterymate Carson Kelly contributed a two-run double as Arizona notched a victory over San Francisco in Phoenix.

Merrill Kelly (10-5) allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out seven. He retired the first 15 batters he faced until Luis Gonzalez led off the sixth with a double just inside the first base line.

San Francisco dropped its fifth straight game since play resumed following the All-Star break. The Giants have lost 21 of their past 32 contests to fall to .500.

Athletics 7, Astros 5

Tony Kemp and Skye Bolt hit home runs and Adam Oller beat his hometown team for his first major league win as Oakland downed visiting Houston.

Kemp and Bolt combined for four hits, five RBIs and three runs for the A's, who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Houston had a five-game overall winning streak snapped despite getting homers from Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick.

Oller (1-3), who was making his sixth major league start, was charged with four runs (three earned) on four hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out four.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.