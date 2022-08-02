MLB roundup: Juan Soto homers in possible Nationals farewell

Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after drawing a walk during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

August 2 - Juan Soto homered in what might have been his final game as a National, but Max Scherzer and the visiting New York Mets defeated Washington 7-3 on Monday night.

Soto, among the biggest potential prizes before the Tuesday trade deadline, also walked three times and scored twice. As he trotted to first after a free pass in the eighth inning, he received a warm ovation from a Nationals Park crowd.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered while Brandon Nimmo had four hits for New York, which has won seven straight. Scherzer (7-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked two and struck out five while throwing a season-high 105 pitches.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (4-15) gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while losing his fifth consecutive start. He walked one and fanned four.

Reds 3, Marlins 1

Rookie Hunter Greene struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, leading visiting Cincinnati over struggling Miami.

Greene (4-12), the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, did not issue a walk and only surrendered a single to fellow rookie Charles Leblanc to earn the win. Greene did hit two batters with pitches. Cincinnati's Albert Almora Jr. went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and one steal.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (2-4) took the loss, pitching for the first time since straining his left forearm on May 10. He allowed three hits, no walks and two runs in five innings, striking out five. Miami has lost four straight games.

Yankees 7, Mariners 2

Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace with his major-league-leading 43rd home run -- a two-run drive in the second inning -- as New York reached 70 wins with a victory over visiting Seattle.

Anthony Rizzo added a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and Jose Trevino had two solo blasts as the Yankees won for the fourth time in five games since losing five of their first seven games of the second half.

Kyle Lewis homered and Adam Frazier hit an RBI single as Seattle dropped to 4-7 since entering the All-Star break with 14 straight wins.

Twins 5, Tigers 3 (10 innings)

Gio Urshela hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Minnesota a win over Detroit in Minneapolis.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead off Griffin Jax (5-2) with one out in the top of the 10th when Akil Baddoo singled in Willi Castro, who was placed on second base to start the inning.

The Twins answered off Alex Lange (4-2), tying the game at 3-3 on a one-out single by Jose Miranda before Urshela sent the first pitch he saw over the wall in center field one out later.

Orioles 7, Rangers 2

Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle both drove in two runs and Spenser Watkins worked six strong innings as Baltimore rolled to a win in Arlington, Texas.

Watkins (4-1) allowed just one run in 6 2/3 innings, yielding five hits without a walk while striking out five. He has won four straight decisions.

Corey Seager homered for the Rangers' lone run. Jon Gray (7-6) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, three of them earned.

Guardians 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Amed Rosario delivered a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning as Cleveland opened a three-game series against visiting Arizona with a victory.

Will Benson began the inning as the automatic runner at second base, and he moved to third on Austin Hedges' sacrifice bunt. After Steven Kwan drew a two-out walk, Rosario singled home the winning run against Mark Melancon (3-10) with a line drive to right field.

Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker homered for Arizona, which used nine pitchers in its first game at Cleveland since 2014.

Royals 2, White Sox 1

Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield homered and Daniel Lynch pitched into the sixth inning in his first action in more than two weeks to boost visiting Kansas City past Chicago.

Back after being sidelined due to a finger blister, Lynch (4-7) scattered six hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk for the first time in 16 starts this season. Scott Barlow tossed two shutout innings for his 17th save.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech (4-7) spaced two runs and six hits in seven innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Gavin Sheets' sacrifice fly scored Chicago's lone run.

Red Sox 3, Astros 2

Nathan Eovaldi sidestepped a pair of unearned runs in the third inning and pitched effectively into the seventh as visiting Boston topped Houston.

Boston's Jarren Duran hit an RBI double in the third inning and a game-deciding two-run homer in the fifth. Catcher Christian Vazquez had been due to start for the Red Sox, but he was scratched just before the game when he was traded to the Astros in exchange for two minor-leaguers.

Eovaldi surrendered a sacrifice fly to Yordan Alvarez that knotted the score at 1-1 in the third, and Aledmys Diaz followed with a run-scoring double to left field to cap the Astros' scoring.

Dodgers 8, Giants 2

Max Muncy and Trea Turner blasted home runs, Andrew Heaney combined with five relievers on a five-hitter and visiting Los Angeles routed San Francisco.

The Dodgers beat the Giants for a fifth straight time, including four in a row at home coming out of the All-Star break. Caleb Ferguson (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Freddie Freeman finished with a double, two singles, two RBIs and two runs for Los Angeles.

Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants. Logan Webb (9-5) was pulled after five innings, charged with six runs on eight hits.

Padres 4, Rockies 1

Jurickson Profar homered on Antonio Senzatela's second pitch of the game to trigger a three-run first and Mike Clevinger held Colorado to one run over seven innings as host San Diego cruised to victory.

Clevinger (3-3) gave up five hits and no walks while striking out six. The victory, in the opener of a five-game series, was San Diego's third in four games. Colorado lost for the fourth time in five contests.

The Rockies' lone run came on a Brendan Rodgers sacrifice fly in the sixth. Senzatela (3-6) yielded three runs on five hits in six innings.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.