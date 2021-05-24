May 18, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday.

The sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30. Urias (7-1) breezed through six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out 10 and did not allow a walk.

Urias finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and became the first pitcher with the three-RBI/10-strikeout combination since Zack Wheeler for the New York Mets in April 2019. Lux and Will Smith joined Urias in the two-hit column for the Dodgers, who won their seventh straight. Max Muncy added his 10th homer.

Austin Slater accounted for the Giants' two runs off Urias with a sixth-inning home run, his fifth of the season. Slater scored twice in the game, as did teammate Mike Tauchman. Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) was charged with 10 runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Cubs 2, Cardinals 1 (10 innings)

Javier Baez's two-run home run to straightaway center field in the 10th inning lifted Chicago over host St. Louis.

Baez's 11th homer came off Cardinals' reliever Alex Reyes (2-1), helping the Cubs win two of three games against their longtime rivals. The Cardinals squandered a gem from veteran Adam Wainwright, who tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing only one hit. He threw 101 pitches, struck out seven and walked one.

The Cardinals answered with a run in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado that scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning at second base. Craig Kimbrel (1-2) walked Yadier Molina with one out, but recovered by striking out Harrison Bader and Justin Williams.

Nationals 6, Orioles 5

Kyle Schwarber belted a two-run homer as part of a four-run first inning as Washington completed a three-game sweep of visiting Baltimore.

Patrick Corbin (3-3) allowed four runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings for Washington, which recorded its second series sweep of the season. Brad Hand struck out Anthony Santander with two runners on in the ninth inning for his seventh save.

Baltimore has lost six in a row and 13 of its last 15 games. Trey Mancini went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Phillies 6, Red Sox 2

Zack Wheeler tossed 7 1/3 strong innings, Brad Miller homered, singled and drove in three runs, and host Philadelphia salvaged the series finale with a victory over Boston.

Wheeler (4-2) allowed three hits and one run to go along with 12 strikeouts. He joined Cleveland's Shane Bieber as the only pitchers this season to throw seven innings and strike out 10 or more in back-to-back games. Odubel Herrera added three hits for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Franchy Cordero and Rafael Devers each hit solo home runs, and Enrique Hernandez had two hits for the Red Sox, who had their four-game winning streak broken.

Yankees 5, White Sox 4

Aaron Judge drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth inning for first career walk-off RBI after closer Aroldis Chapman blew his first save of the season as New York extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over visiting Chicago.

It was the first time the Yankees got a walk-off victory on a free pass since Juan Miranda on Sept. 26, 2010, against the Boston Red Sox. New York's Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBIs and Clint Frazier add three hits and a run scored.

The White Sox got home runs from Jose Abreu in the sixth and Yasmani Grandal in the seventh off, along with the game-tying drive by Andrew Vaughn in the ninth off Chapman, his first earned run allowed in 19 appearances this season.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

Tampa Bay recorded its 10th straight win in unconventional fashion, collecting three bases-loaded walks to highlight a four-run ninth inning in a victory over host Toronto in Dunedin, Fla.

In his second outing with Tampa Bay after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, reliever J.P. Feyereisen notched his first save in relief of Josh Fleming (4-3). In winning for the 16th time in their last 19 road games, Tampa Bay produced two hits and five walks in ninth to secure the unlikely victory.

Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Randal Grichuk's two-run homer highlighted his two-hit performance for the Blue Jays, who have lost five in a row.

Marlins 5, Mets 1

Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and recorded his first major league hit on an RBI single, leading host Miami past New York as the Marlins have won five of their last seven games, including two of three from the first-place Mets.

New York, which has 16 players on the injured list, has lost six of its last nine games.

Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits -- all singles -- and no walks while striking out four. His single was a dribbler as part of Miami's five-run second inning. Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in four innings in his first appearance against his former team.

Twins 8, Indians 5 (10 innings)

Kyle Garlick clubbed a three-run homer in the 10th, and visiting Minnesota won its first extra-inning game of the season to take two of three from Cleveland.

After Twins reliever Hansel Robles (1-1) failed to hold a 5-4 lead in the ninth, Minnesota came through in extras for the first time in nine 2021 tries. Garlick replaced Max Kepler, whose three-run homer highlighted a five-run fourth for the Twins earlier and added a blast of his own off Cleveland reliever James Karinchak (2-1).

Amed Rosario had four hits with two RBIs for the Indians, who tied the game in the ninth on Jordan Luplow's bunt that scored Cesar Hernandez (two hits) from third. -Cleveland recorded 11 hits, but stranded 12 runners.

Braves 7, Pirates 1

Austin Riley hit two home runs to support the strong seven-inning performance by southpaw Max Fried as Atlanta defeated visiting Pittsburgh as the Braves won the last three games of the four-game series, outscoring the Pirates 33-3.

Riley was 2-for-4, scored two runs, drove in five and extended his hitting streak to eight games. The third baseman hit a three-run homer to center field in the first inning and added a two-run homer to right field in the third inning.

Fried (2-2) pitched seven innings and allowed one run on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to nine games. Frazier is 35-for-94 (.372) with eight doubles, a triple and a home run since April 28.

Brewers 9, Reds 4

Kolten Wong returned from a sore foot and forearm and finished a homer shy of the cycle, leading visiting Milwaukee over Cincinnati as Christian Yelich snapped an 0-for-11 skid with an RBI single and a long home run as the Brewers captured the rubber game of the three-game series.

Milwaukee finished its five-game road trip with a 2-3 record while Cincinnati concluded its seven-game homestand with just one win. Brewers manager Craig Counsell tied Ned Yost for second on the all-time franchise list for managerial wins with 457. Phil Garner leads with 563.

The lone bright spot for Cincinnati was the continued torrid hitting from its top two hitters. Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos both homered, combining for five of Cincinnati's six hits and driving in all four runs.

Royals 3, Tigers 2

Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer off Michael Fulmer in the ninth inning to lead host Kansas City past Detroit as the teams celebrated "Salute to the Negro Leagues," with the Tigers wearing the uniforms of the 1920 Detroit Stars and the Royals honoring the 1949 Kansas City Monarchs.

Kyle Zimmer (3-0) struck out three batters in two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. Fulmer (3-3) took the loss after squandering his first save opportunity in five chances.

Whit Merrifield led off the ninth with an infield single before Santana belted a 1-0 pitch from Fulmer 442 feet to end the game. The Tigers wasted a stellar effort from Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Mize allowed one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out six.

Rangers 3, Astros 2 (10 innings)

Adolis Garcia delivered the walk-off infield single as host Texas completed a three-game sweep of Houston in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia bashed leadoff home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, upping his season total to 14. Garcia, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs after posting a multi-hit, five-RBI game in the series opener, pulled the Rangers even at 4-4 with his blast off Astros reliever Andre Scrubb (1-1) in the seventh.

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. labored mightily yet completed five innings and departed in line to earn what would have been just his second win against Texas in 11 starts. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3

Trevor Story hit a walk-off homer to lead off the ninth among his two hits, and host Colorado beat Arizona to sweep the three-game series.

Story won the game when he drove a 1-1 pitch from Stefan Crichton (0-3) over the wall in center field. It was his fifth of the season. Story finished with two hits, Josh Fuentes had two doubles and Daniel Bard (2-3) got the win with an inning of relief.

Pavin Smith homered and David Peralta had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have lost eight in a row and their last 13 road games. Arizona starter Taylor Widener left in the second inning with right groin discomfort. He was activated from the 10-day injured list due to a right groin strain prior to the game.

Padres 9, Mariners 2

Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in six runs with a grand slam, a solo homer and an RBI single as San Diego completed its second undefeated, nine-game homestand in franchise history with a rout over Seattle.

Tatis was 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. His homer to lead off the second was the 200th hit of his career, making him the fastest Padre to 200 hits (173 games). Starting pitcher Yu Darvish (5-1) allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings to win his fourth straight decision.

Seattle lost a sixth consecutive contest and are 3-11 over the last 14 games. Mariners starter Justin Dunn had almost single-handedly battled the Padres to a 1-1 draw over five innings. Tatis' first homer was the only hit Dunn allowed in five innings in a no-decision, plus Dunn's RBI double in the fifth was his first career hit.

Angels 6, Athletics 5

Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Justin Upton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth as Los Angeles rallied to victory over visiting Oakland.

Jared Walsh had a home run and two RBIs as the Angels won for just the second time in seven games since three-time MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain.

Matt Olson and Seth Brown each hit a home run in the second inning for the A's, who scored just one run over the final six innings against the Angels' bullpen.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.