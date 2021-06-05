MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Blake Snell lead Padres past Mets

Jun 4, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) looks on as he walks to the dugout during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night.

Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout. Snell (2-2), who walked one and struck out 10, retired the first 14 Mets he faced and didn't allow a hit until Francisco Lindor opened the seventh with a line-drive single to right -- advancing to third when the ball skipped off the glove of Padres left fielder Tommy Pham for a two-base error.

But Lindor never moved off third. Snell struck out James McCann, retired Pete Alonso on a foul pop-up to first baseman Eric Hosmer and struck out Brandon Drury to end the inning.

Machado's seventh homer of the season -- and first in 11 games -- with one out in the first off Padres starter Joey Lucchesi gave the Padres a quick 1-0 lead. Lucchesi (1-4) took the loss despite allowing only one run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 5, Yankees 2

Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs over six innings, Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Boston ended an 11-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium in the first meeting of the season with New York.

Eovaldi (7-2), who won 23 games with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits to win his third straight start. He struck out seven and walked none. Marwin Gonzalez had two hits and drove in two, and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored twice for Boston.

Aaron Judge had a solo home run among his two hits for the Yankees, and starter Michael King (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none as the Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1

Pitching on his 25th birthday, Freddy Peralta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out nine as surging Milwaukee sent visiting Arizona to a club-record 15th straight road defeat.

With one out in the eighth, Peralta (6-1) walked Josh Reddick. Then on his career-high 109th pitch of the night, he gave up a soft single to left field to Nick Ahmed before exiting to a standing ovation. Reddick scored on Asdrubal Cabrera's deep fly to right field for the Diamondbacks' lone run.

Daniel Vogelbach and Omar Narvaez each homered for the Brewers, who have won the first two of this four-game set and seven of the last eight. Diamondbacks starter Matt Peacock (2-2) was charged with four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking four and striking out two in 4 2/3 innings.

Reds 6, Cardinals 4

Luis Castillo snapped his seven-start losing streak and Cincinnati defeated host St. Louis for its fourth win in five games.

Castillo (2-8) held the Cardinals to one run on three hits in six innings for his first victory since April 7. Michael Feliz got the final out to earn his first save. Jonathan India hit a two-run homer and Tyler Stephenson drove in two runs with a solo homer and RBI single. Nick Castellanos hit two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4) allowed three runs in three innings before departing with lower back tightness. Dylan Carlson had three of St. Louis' seven hits, and Tommy Edman drove in two runs. The Cardinals lost for the fifth time in six games.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1

Max Scherzer tossed 7 2/3 strong innings, Juan Soto homered and Washington defeated host Philadelphia.

Josh Bell added two hits for the Nationals. Scherzer (5-4) gave up five hits and one run, struck out nine and walked one while throwing 108 pitches, 70 for strikes. Nationals manager Dave Martinez earned his 225th win, the most in franchise history.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Phillies, who struggled to score one game after posting 17 runs on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (4-3) tossed 7 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking two.

Rangers 5, Rays 4

Kyle Gibson hurled 5 1/3 shutout innings, Joey Gallo homered and scored twice, and Texas broke its major-league-high nine-game losing streak with a win over Tampa Bay in Arlington, Texas.

Nick Solak went 3-for-4 with a run, and Gallo, Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each notched two-hit outings for the Rangers -- winners of four of five meetings with the Rays.

Josh Fleming (5-4) surrendered five runs and 10 hits over seven innings. The left-hander suffered his second loss to the Rangers, having dropped his first start of 2021 against them on April 14.

Pirates 9, Marlins 2

Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and drove in three runs and Pittsburgh scored five times in the sixth inning to blast visiting Miami.

Both starters left early, Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller because of what the team called a heat illness, and Miami's Cody Poteet because of a right MCL sprain.

Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single, Adam Frazier had two RBI singles, Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI double and Gregory Polanco added an RBI single for the Pirates. Jose Devers delivered a two-run double for Miami, which lost its seventh straight.

Royals 14, Twins 5

Whit Merrifield had two hits -- including a three-run home run -- in a nine-run first inning as host Kansas City rolled to its fifth straight victory, defeating Minnesota.

The Royals sent 14 to the plate in the first inning. Merrifield is the first player to have two hits, a home run and a stolen base in the first inning since Oakland's Rickey Henderson in 1980.

Matt Shoemaker (2-7) took the loss with nine runs allowed (eight earned) in 1/3 of an inning. He is 0-6 with a 13.20 ERA in his career against the Royals in eight starts.

Astros 13, Blue Jays 1

Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam and had a career-best five RBIs, Carlos Correa added four RBIs with two home runs and visiting Houston pounded Toronto Blue in Buffalo.

Aledmys Diaz added three hits, including a solo home run, for the Astros, who had 16 hits. Astros right-hander Zack Greinke (6-2) allowed one run, six hits and one walk in nine innings. He struck out three in his first complete game of the season and the 17th of his career.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned), seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out one. Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto.

Orioles 3, Indians 1

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Baltimore rallied past visiting Cleveland for its third straight win.

Orioles starter Keegan Akin pitched five scoreless innings, giving up three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Cole Sulser (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win. Mountcastle's homer was his seventh of the season and third in his past four games.

Cleveland's Harold Ramirez drove in the Indians' run with a triple, and Jose Ramirez had two hits and a run scored. Jean Carlos Mejia tossed three scoreless innings in his first career start after three relief appearances. The 24-year-old allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Dodgers 9, Braves 5

Los Angeles went from being no-hit through the first four innings to scoring eight runs in the fifth in beating host Atlanta.

Los Angeles, which scored 11 runs in the first inning of its win against St. Louis on Wednesday, put up eight in the fifth Friday off just three hits, one of them a three-run double by Chris Taylor. Julio Urias (8-2) went five innings, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out five. He also brought in a run on a safety squeeze.

Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer of the season for Atlanta, and Ozzie Albies had two hits and drove in two runs. Losing pitcher Ian Anderson (4-3) went 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit with six strikeouts, but he walked three.

White Sox 9, Tigers 8

Yermin Mercedes snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a walk-off single against Jose Cisnero and Yasmani Grandal smacked a pair of solo home runs as host Chicago defeated Detroit for its seventh win in nine games.

Chicago led 6-1 and 7-2, but the Tigers rallied to grab a late advantage with a six-run seventh inning. Jonathan Schoop kept Detroit afloat, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs and finishing a triple short of the cycle. Cisnero (0-3) took the loss, allowing one run on two hits in one inning.

Grandal and Nick Madrigal both had two hits to lead the White Sox attack. Madrigal also hit a solo home run for Chicago, which has drilled seven solo shots in the first two games of the series. Liam Hendriks (2-1) was the winner, retiring the final Tigers hitter in the top of the ninth.

Giants 8, Cubs 5

Alex Dickerson slugged a three-run homer and Steven Duggar hit a two-run shot during a six-run second inning to help San Francisco notch a victory over visiting Chicago.

Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back solo shots in the fourth inning as the Giants beat the Cubs for the second straight night to open the four-game series between first-place teams. Evan Longoria added a run-scoring single for San Francisco.

Kris Bryant and Joc Pederson each hit two-run homers for Chicago, which had won 14 of 17 games prior to the consecutive losses to start a seven-game road trip.

Angels 3, Mariners 2

Home runs by Justin Upton and Jose Rojas, and six strong innings by Shohei Ohtani led Los Angeles to a victory over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (2-1) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, coming out after just 76 pitches. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter, his first career game in 20 starts without issuing a walk.

The Mariners took the lead in the first inning, J.P. Crawford hitting Ohtani's second pitch of the game over the fence in right-center field for a 1-0 lead. Seattle increased its lead in the third, Crawford again driving in the run.

Athletics 9, Rockies 5

Sean Murphy homered among his three hits, Matt Canha homered and doubled, and Oakland beat Colorado in Denver.

Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson had two hits for Oakland, which has won three straight. Alan Trejo hit a home run, Raimel Tapia had three hits and Yonathan Daza and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for Colorado.

Winning pitcher Frankie Montas (6-5) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out two. Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-6) allowed five runs on four hits and walked two in 2 1/3 innings before leaving with right elbow soreness.

