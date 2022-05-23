MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Padres torch Giants to complete sweep

May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

May 23 - Manny Machado had four extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his career and rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore held the Giants to one run on three hits over six innings as the San Diego Padres routed the Giants 10-1 on Sunday

The Padres scored their first series sweep in San Francisco since 2016, after winning one-run games on Friday and Saturday.

Machado, who leads the National League in hitting with a .374 average, had three doubles and a triple in four at-bats. He drove in two runs and scored three. He doubled and scored in the first, drew an intentional walk in the second, hit a two-run double and scored in the fourth, tripled and scored in the fifth and doubled in the seventh.

Wil Myers had three hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Padres.

Gore (3-1) lowered his earned run average to 2.06. He issued two walks and struck out six while going six full innings for the first time. Giants starter Alex Wood (3-3) gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three-plus innings.

Red Sox 8, Mariners 4 (10 innings)

Franchy Cordero hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam to right-center field in the 10th inning as Boston swept a four-game series from visiting Seattle.

The Red Sox scored five runs in the extra frame, beginning with Enrique Hernandez tying the score at 4-4 with a single through the right side.

Hernandez and Jackie Bradley Jr. both had multiple hits and Trevor Story and Christian Arroyo also homered for Boston, which has won five straight.

Cardinals 18, Pirates 4

Albert Pujols homered twice, Harrison Bader went deep once and visiting St. Louis routed Pittsburgh for a three-game series sweep.

Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman each had a two-run double as every player in the St. Louis lineup had at least one hit -- with 20 hits in all -- and one RBI.

St. Louis left-hander Steven Matz was pulled after four pitches because of shoulder stiffness in his pitching arm. Angel Rondon (1-0) relieved and pitched five scoreless, one-hit innings, with three strikeouts and four walks for his first major league win.

Reds 3, Blue Jays 2

Joey Votto hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to snap a tie as visiting Cincinnati defeated Toronto.

Votto, a Toronto native, hit his first home run of the season down the right-field line against Yimi Garcia (0-3) with one out, and the Reds avoided being swept in the three-game series.

Cincinnati's Alexis Diaz (2-0) pitched a perfect seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts, and Art Warren pitched a perfect ninth for his second save. Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs, two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings.

Orioles 7, Rays 6 (11 innings)

Rougned Odor's slow dribbler in the 11th inning made it through the infield as Baltimore edged visiting Tampa Bay.

Baltimore won the first and third games of the series in extra innings. Odor's homer won Friday night's game in 13 innings.

In the 11th inning Sunday, Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi mishandled Odor's dribbler as it got past him into right field to score the winning run. The play was ruled a fielder's choice; Odor was given the RBI.

Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Garrett Stubbs and Roman Quinn scored on a fielding error by second baseman Max Muncy in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Philadelphia a win over visiting Los Angeles.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin had a great performance aside from two errors, striking out 12 and allowing four hits, two runs, and two walks.

The win ended the Phillies' three-game losing streak and prevented the Dodgers from extending their seven-game win streak.

Astros 5, Rangers 2

Jose Urquidy pitched into the seventh inning and matched his career high for strikeouts while Jose Altuve clubbed his fifth leadoff home run as Houston claimed the four-game series against visiting Texas.

Urquidy (4-1) allowed one run on six hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over a season-high 6 2/3 innings. He fanned at least one batter in every inning excluding the sixth and allowed just one extra-base hit, a leadoff home run to Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver in the fifth inning.

In the fifth, Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel smacked consecutive two-out RBI doubles, with Alvarez plating Alex Bregman from first base and chasing Rangers starter Taylor Hearn (2-3) from the mound. Hearn allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Mets 2, Rockies 0

Taijuan Walker tossed seven scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor had two hits, and New York beat Colorado to capture the weekend series.

Luis Guillorme also had two hits and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 10th save of the season. The teams combined for 20 runs in Saturday's doubleheader but scoring was tough to come by Sunday.

Austin Gomber (2-4) also pitched seven innings but was the hard-luck loser. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out two and didn't walk a batter.

Marlins 4, Braves 3

Sandy Alcantara fired a complete game to help Miami beat visiting Atlanta and salvage a game from the three-game series.

Alcantara (4-2) allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on six hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Alcantara threw a career-high 115 pitches and earned his fourth career complete game, the last of which came June 16, 2021, in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

The Braves made it close by scoring two runs in the ninth inning. The losing pitcher was Ian Anderson (3-3), who worked six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts. It was the most runs Anderson has allowed since he permitted five in his first start of the season against Cincinnati.

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4

Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit back-to-back homers to open the eighth inning and rally Chicago past visiting Arizona.

It was the second consecutive day Schwindel and Wisdom hit back-to-back homers, and helped the Cubs snap a four-game losing streak. Keegan Thompson (4-0) pitched the final three innings for Chicago, which won for just the seventh time in 22 home games.

Arizona's Merrill Kelly yielded only a bases-loaded triple to P.J. Higgins in the second, and lasted five innings for the Diamondbacks, who couldn't hold on for their first four-game sweep at Chicago.

Twins 7, Royals 6

Gio Urshela delivered a pinch-hit, run-scoring single in the ninth inning, and visiting Minnesota scored seven runs in the final two innings to complete a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

The Royals led 6-0 before Minnesota scored five runs in the eighth. The Twins tied the game on Gary Sanchez's sacrifice fly in the ninth and capped the comeback when Max Kepler scored from third on Urshela's two-out single off Josh Staumont (1-1).

Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, and Jhoan Duran retired the Royals in order in the ninth for his third save for Minnesota, which has won four straight and six of its last seven. The Royals have lost four straight.

Tigers 4, Guardians 2

Rookie Alex Faedo outdueled Shane Bieber for his first major league victory as Detroit held on for the win over host Cleveland.

Faedo (1-1), making his fourth major league start, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs and two walks. He struck out two.

Bieber (1-3) pitched seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10.

Nationals 8, Brewers 2

Aaron Sanchez held off Milwaukee for five innings, allowing Washington to avoid the sweep.

Washington, which had scored only one run in the first two games of the series, broke out in the fourth inning with eight consecutive hits and six runs, adding to two runs scored in the second and third innings.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta exited in the fourth inning with right shoulder tightness after allowing five runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one.

Angels 4, Athletics 1

Patrick Sandoval gave up one run in 7 1/3 innings, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered and host Los Angeles beat Oakland in Anaheim, Calif.

Sandoval (3-1) gave up four hits, walked one and struck out seven while making 92 pitches. Angels reliever Ryan Tepera got two strikeouts to finish the eighth inning, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

Trout led the Angels' offense with his team-leading 12th homer of the year, along with a single, double, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

White Sox 3, Yankees 1 (Game 1)

AJ Pollock led off the ninth inning with a home run off Aroldis Chapman to break a tie and lift visiting Chicago to a victory over New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pollock's homer to left, off a 1-0 fastball from Chapman (0-2), answered a solo shot by Aaron Judge off Kendall Graveman (1-1) in the previous half-inning. Chicago tacked on a run on Adam Engel's RBI double, and Chapman was removed after one-third of an inning.

Judge hit his MLB-leading 15th home run into the second deck in left field off Graveman to tie the score 1-1 with one out in the bottom of the eighth. The Yankees had a chance to go ahead after Anthony Rizzo doubled and Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked, but Josh Donaldson flied out to deep right-center and Aaron Hicks popped out. Jameson Taillon allowed five hits and one run, fanned seven and walked one in seven innings for New York.

White Sox 5, Yankees 0 (Game 2)

Michael Kopech threw seven shutout innings and Tim Anderson capped a five-run eighth inning with a three-run homer as Chicago blanked host New York to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Andrew Vaughn and Reese McGuire hit RBI singles off Jonathan Loaisiga (1-2) in the eighth, and Anderson launched his three-run, opposite-field blast to right off reliever Miguel Castro, and then made a "shhhh" motion to the crowd with his index finger while rounding the bases.

That was because Anderson was booed each time he came to bat. Anderson's ongoing feud with Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was re-ignited Saturday with a verbal altercation when Donaldson called him "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson, based on a 2019 magazine quote of Anderson's. Anderson and the White Sox considered it racist, and Donaldson subsequently apologized.

Kopech (1-1) threw 5 2/3 perfect innings before allowing a two-out double to Rob Brantly in the bottom of the sixth. He lowered his ERA to 1.29. Matt Foster and Reynaldo Lopez each pitched a scoreless inning. Luis Severino pitched seven shutout innings for the Yankees despite allowing eight hits.

--Field Level Media

