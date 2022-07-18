MLB roundup: Mariners enter All-Star break with win streak at 14

Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) tags out Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) as he attempts to steal second base in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

July 18 - Cal Raleigh and Ty France each homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Haggerty had three hits for Seattle, which completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers. Ryan Borucki (2-0) relieved Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

The Mariners matched the longest winning streak in the majors this season, set by the Atlanta Braves last month. They will attempt to match its club-record 15-game winning streak after the All-Star break. The Mariners won 15 straight in 2001.

Marcus Semien homered among his two hits for Texas, which has lost six of its last eight games.

Nationals 7, Braves 3

Ehire Adrianza drove in three runs while Victor Robles and Juan Soto homered as host Washington ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Atlanta.

Adrianza's three RBIs matched his total for his previous 24 games this season. He went 1-for-3 with a run for the Nationals, who won for just the second time in their past 17 games. Maikel Franco went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for Washington as it averted a four-game sweep by the Braves, who ended a three-game winning streak.

Dansby Swanson had two hits for the Braves, who lost for just the third time in their past 10 games, a stretch that included six wins over the Nationals. Atlanta swept a three-game series against Washington earlier this month.

Cubs 3, Mets 2

Nico Hoerner's third hit of the day brought home the tiebreaking run as Chicago scored twice in the eighth to snap its nine-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over visiting New York.

Christopher Morel and Willson Contreras opened the eighth with back-to-back singles off New York reliever Drew Smith (1-3). Chicago tied the contest on Ian Happ's RBI groundout, and eventually went ahead on Hoerner's line-drive single to center field, with Contreras just beating the tag at the plate from Brandon Nimmo's throw.

David Robertson induced a game-ending, 5-4-3 double play for his 13th save, keeping the Cubs from going into the All-Star Break with their fourth losing streak of at least 10 games since June 25, 2021.

Yankees 13, Red Sox 2

Matt Carpenter drove in three runs, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 in seven effective innings and New York sailed past visiting Boston, which lost left-hander Chris Sale to a fractured left pinky finger.

Tim Locastro went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two stolen bases as the Yankees cruised to a second straight blowout after dropping five of their previous six games. New York ended the first half with a team-record 64 victories before the All-Star break.

Cole (9-2) allowed a two-run homer to rookie Jeter Downs among four hits in seven innings.

Phillies 4, Marlins 0

Aaron Nola pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings and tied a season high with 10 strikeouts as Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep, defeating host Miami.

Miami, which has gone eight straight games without hitting a home run, scored just one run in this series, and was shut out in back-to-back games. It marked the sixth shutout in the past 13 games for Philadelphia, which continues to play without injured starters Bryce Harper and Jean Segura -- both out with broken hands.

Yairo Munoz lofted a two-run homer to lead the offense for the Phillies. Former Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a run Sunday. He finished the series batting 6-for-11 with three doubles, one homer, three runs and three RBIs.

Blue Jays 4, Royals 2

Alejandro Kirk hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth and Toronto defeated visiting Kansas City.

Kirk's 11th homer of the season came after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off with a bloop single against reliever Wyatt Mills (0-1). Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two runs. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 20th save for Toronto.

The Blue Jays took three of four games from the undermanned Royals, who played the series without 10 roster players who did not meet Canada's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Nick Pratto hit a solo home run, the first of his career, among his two hits for Kansas City.

Rays 7, Orioles 5

Randy Arozarena continued his career-long dominance of Baltimore and Brett Phillips added a three-run home run as host Tampa Bay earned a narrow victory at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Arozarena put Tampa Bay on the board first with a two-run home run that scored Harold Ramirez in the first inning. He also had a single in the third inning, but was thrown out while trying to score on a double by Brandon Lowe. Entering Sunday, Arozarena was 44-for-117 in 29 career games against Baltimore with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs.

The Rays got a solid pitching performance from Corey Kluber (6-5). He pitched six innings, while giving up four runs and eight hits. Baltimore scored two runs off Kluber in the fourth inning as Adley Rutschman and Ramon Urias each had RBI singles. The Orioles cut the lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning when Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run.

Athletics 4, Astros 3

Stephen Vogt drove in a pair of runs off the bench while five relievers helped pave the way for visiting Oakland's rubber-match victory over Houston.

Vogt, who entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, finished 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly that pulled the Athletics even and a two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth that plated Chad Pinder (3-for-4, double, RBI, run). The eighth-inning rally came against Astros reliever Rafael Montero (3-1).

Ramon Laureano added a home run for the A's, while Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Pena homered for the Astros.

White Sox 11, Twins 0

Dylan Cease allowed one hit over seven shutout innings and Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn and Josh Harrison each homered during a six-run seventh as Chicago cruised to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Cease (9-4), who entered the contest with a 1-4 record and 7.64 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins, didn't allow a hit over the first 4 1/3 innings until Alex Kirilloff singled to left. Relievers Joe Kelly and Jose Ruiz held the Twins to the lone hit.

Chicago blew the game open with the six-run, 10-batter seventh inning that featured three home runs, all against reliever Joe Smith. Despite the loss, Minnesota heads into the All-Star break with a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.

Pirates 8, Rockies 3

Kevin Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, Jake Marisnick and Jason Delay each added two hits and Pittsburgh beat Colorado in Denver.

Tyler Beede (1-1) tossed two innings of relief for Pittsburgh, which ended a four-game skid. Starter Bryse Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.

Elias Diaz, C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers all had two hits and Charlie Blackmon tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed three runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and struck out five over five innings.

Giants 9, Brewers 5

LaMonte Wade Jr. splashed a three-run home run into San Francisco Bay and right-hander Logan Webb allowed just two runs in six-plus innings to lead San Francisco over visiting Milwaukee.

Wade's homer, his third of the season, capped a five-run third inning against Brewers reliever Jason Alexander, who had replaced starter Aaron Ashby (2-7) one batter into the second.

Webb (9-3) allowed Willy Adames' 19th home run of the season on his 10th pitch of the game before settling down to allow just three more hits. He limited the Brewers to two runs, walking two and striking out five.

Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1

David Peralta broke a scoreless tie with a two-out home run in the sixth and Merrill Kelly had another dominant outing as visiting Arizona defeated San Diego.

Kelly (9-5), who left the game after Luke Voit homered to open the seventh, held the Padres to one run on six hits through six-plus innings. He struck out five and did not allow a walk. Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 13th save.

Kelly was locked in a pitching duel with Padres starter Mike Clevinger (2-3) when Peralta went deep to right for his 12th homer of the season. Clevinger allowed the one run on four hits and two walks in six innings of work. He fanned eight while suffering the loss.

