MLB roundup: Mets clobber Cards, but Scherzer leaves with injury

May 19 - Max Scherzer earned the win but departed with left side discomfort with two outs in the sixth inning Wednesday night for the host New York Mets, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4.

Scherzer was ahead 0-1 on fellow likely Hall of Famer Albert Pujols when he sailed a slider out of the strike zone. The 37-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner almost immediately signaled for the dugout. He subsequently left the mound with a trainer.

The Mets announced in the eighth inning that Scherzer would undergo imaging Thursday.

Scherzer (5-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs for New York. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals.

Brewers 7, Braves 6 (11 innings)

Keston Hiura hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning as Milwaukee beat visiting Atlanta in the finale of their three-game series.

After Travis d'Arnaud hit a go-ahead single to put the Braves up 6-5, Hiura led off the home 11th with a blast over the center-field wall, plating ghost runner Jace Peterson to give the Brewers the series win.

Trevor Kelley (1-0) earned the win in relief for Milwaukee. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes went six innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs.

Rays 6, Tigers 1

Isaac Paredes popped a pair of homers, starter Drew Rasmussen posted five scoreless innings and Tampa Bay surged past Detroit in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Acquired in a trade with Detroit on April 4 for Austin Meadows, Paredes went deep in the third and eighth innings for his first multi-homer game.

Over an 87-pitch outing, Rasmussen (4-1) allowed a pair of hits in the first inning but only two more over the next four innings. He whiffed seven without a walk.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3

Justin Turner hit a three-run home run and right-hander Walker Buehler (5-1) won for the fifth time in eight starts as Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of visiting Arizona.

Freddie Freeman had an RBI single eight pitches into the game for the Dodgers, who won their fifth straight.

Pavin Smith had two RBIs for Arizona, which saw its season-worst losing streak reach six games. The Diamondbacks fell to 5-21 against the Dodgers over the past two seasons.

Red Sox 5, Astros 1

Nick Pivetta pitched his second career complete game and Rafael Devers had a pair of extra-base hits as Boston beat visiting Houston to win the rubber match of its series.

Pivetta (2-4) allowed one run, two hits and recorded eight strikeouts. He did not walk a batter and threw 78 of his career-high 112 pitches for strikes.

Houston right-hander Luis Garcia (3-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Mariners 5, Blue Jays 1

Ty France had three hits, including a two-run home run, and left-hander Marco Gonzales pitched six strong innings as visiting Seattle beat Toronto.

Cal Raleigh and Abraham Toro added solo home runs for Seattle, which avoided a three-game series sweep. Gonzales (2-4) allowed one run, five hits and three walks while striking out two.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (3-3) allowed two runs, seven hits and a walk in five innings, with three strikeouts. He allowed a home run for the first time this season.

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings)

Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks and the go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning as Washington beat host Miami.

Miami, which is 5-1 against Washington this season, got a big performance from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered and also took the major league lead with his fourth triple of the season. Chisholm also hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Miami's Pablo Lopez, who entered the game with the best ERA in the majors at 1.05, allowed three runs for just the second time this season. Lopez, whose ERA rose to 1.57, allowed four hits and three walks in three innings -- his shortest outing of the season.

Rockies 5, Giants 3

C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Charlie Blackmon also went deep, and Colorado rallied to beat San Francisco in Denver.

Ryan McMahon had two hits, Tyler Kinley (1-0) pitched an inning and Daniel Bard got the final three outs for his 10th save for the Rockies. Colorado ended an eight-game home skid to San Francisco and a 12-game losing streak overall to the NL West Division rivals.

Twins 14, Athletics 4

Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored and Gary Sanchez drove in three runs as Minnesota routed host Oakland in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Ryan Jeffers added two hits and two RBIs for Minnesota, which set a season high for runs scored and won for the fourth time in its last six games. Thairo Estrada went 3-for-3 and Mike Yastrzemski had two hits for the Giants.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings. Oakland starter Daulton Jefferies lost his seventh straight start, allowing six runs on seven hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Phillies 3, Padres 0

Rhys Hoskins homered, walked and scored two runs, and Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless innings as Philadelphia defeated San Diego.

Padres starter Blake Snell (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season while coming back from an adductor injury. Snell, who threw 34 pitches in the first inning, allowed three hits and three runs to go along with five strikeouts and three walks.

The Padres had only one at-bat with a runner in scoring position and left three on base.

Yankees 3, Orioles 2

Gerrit Cole allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings to lead New York past host Baltimore.

Cole (4-0) struck out five without a walk for the Yankees, who scored three times after two were out in the first inning. Gleyber Torres had an RBI double in the first.

Austin Hays went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Orioles.

Pirates 3, Cubs 2

Jack Suwinski clubbed a tiebreaking homer in his hometown during the fifth inning, and visiting Pittsburgh generated enough offense to post a needed victory over surging Chicago.

Michael Chavis had three hits with an RBI and four pitchers allowed five hits and struck out 11 for the Pirates, who salvaged the finale after being outscored 16-0 in the first two of the three-game series. Pittsburgh collected nine hits Wednesday, one more than its total from the previous two contests.

Suwinski, who attended high school eight miles west of Wrigley Field and made his major league debut April 26, broke a 2-2 tie with his solo drive that landed in the basket in right-center field. It was his third home run in 20 major league games, and the first by a Pirate in four contests.

Rangers 6, Angels 5 (10 innings)

Nathaniel Lowe's two-run, walk-off home run off Raisel Iglesias in the 10th inning rallied Texas to a win over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

Lowe's blast to right field, which barely stayed fair, gave the Rangers a three-game sweep, all of the wins in comeback fashion. Charlie Culberson, the runner who started the half-inning at second base, also scored on Lowe's second home of the season. It was Texas' 10th comeback victory.

In the top of the 10th, the Angels went ahead 5-4 on Mike Trout's fielder's choice, which scored designated runner Andrew Velazquez from third. Dennis Santana (2-1) picked up the win, and Iglesias (1-2) took the loss.

Royals 6, White Sox 2

Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez hit home runs to lead host Kansas City to a victory over Chicago in the fourth game of a five-game series.

Melendez collected two hits and two RBIs while Witt, Emmanuel Rivera and Kyle Isbel each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals. Collin Snyder (3-1) pitched one-third of an inning to get the win.

Tim Anderson had three hits and an RBI for the White Sox, who have lost the past two games after winning the series' first two.

--Field Level Media

