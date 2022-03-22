MLB roundup: Mets RHP Max Scherzer allows 1 ER, takes L

Mar 21, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Max Scherzer (21) of the New York Mets warms up before a spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mets right-hander Max Scherzer allowed one earned run in five innings but took the loss as New York mustered just two hits against the Miami Marlins in falling 3-0 on Monday in Jupiter, Fla.

Scherzer struck out five and surrendered only three hits. Designated hitter Avisail Garcia singled home leadoff man Jazz Chisholm in the first inning to give the Marlins a lead they'd never relinquish.

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez started the game and struck out three in two innings to get the win. Right-hander Max Meyer pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts in relief of Hernandez.

Red Sox 5, Braves 0

Boston improved to 5-0 with a six-hit shutout of Atlanta in Fort Myers, Fla., as left fielder Ryan Fitzgerald ripped a solo homer in the eighth, giving him two longballs and three total hits in seven at-bats this spring.

Yankees 5, Phillies 2

A three-run first inning powered New York to its first spring training win in Tampa. DJ LeMaheiu, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks all doubled in the bottom of the first and Philadelphia right-hander Hans Crouse hit the exits after 2/3 of an inning to take the loss.

Orioles 10, Twins 8

Third baseman Chris Owings slugged a pair of doubles as Baltimore earned its first win of the spring in a see-saw affair over Minnesota in Sarasota, Fla. Austin Martin and Matt Wallner went deep for the Twins.

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 1

Right-hander Nate Pearson whiffed four in a two-inning stint for the win as Toronto held Detroit to just two hits in moving to 3-1 this spring in Lakeland, Fla. Willi Castro went 1-for-2 with a double for the Tigers.

Pirates 5, Rays 1

Bryan Reynolds smacked a base-loaded triple and Oneil Cruz hit a solo homer as Pittsburgh defeated Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla. Randy Arozarena went 3-for-3 for the Rays.

