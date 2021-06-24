MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

Jun 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) hits a two RBI single during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-24 02:19:07 GMT+00:00 - Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on their way to their fourth consecutive victory. The Phillies lost their third in a row and sixth in their past eight games.

Hector Neris (1-4) gave up back-to-back singles to Josh Bell and Josh Harrison to open the ninth, setting up Castro's go-ahead hit. It was Neris' fifth blown save. Washington's Paolo Espino picked up his first career save.

Trea Turner went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bell went 2 for 4 and hit his second career grand slam in the sixth off reliever David Hale, which capped a six-run inning and gave the Nationals an 11-9 lead.

Giants 9, Angels 3 (13)

Mike Tauchman's three-run home run capped a seven-run 13th inning that lifted San Francisco to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

The Giants took advantage of four walks in the inning, including one intentional walk, by the Angels bullpen to complete a two-game series sweep and win for the eighth time in nine games. The Angels have dropped three in a row.

The Angels had to play much of the 12th inning with pitcher Griffin Canning in left field and Taylor Ward moving from left field to catcher, a position he had not played since 2017 when he was in the minors.

White Sox 4, Pirates 3

Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning as Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over host Pittsburgh.

Leury Garcia added a solo homer and Tim Anderson an RBI double for the White Sox, who split a two-game set in Pittsburgh. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a pair of RBI singles for the Pirates, who had won three of four. Pittsburgh starter Chase De Jong (0-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and seven hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Tigers 6, Cardinals 2

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Matt Manning notched his first major league victory and host Detroit topped St. Louis to sweep the two-game interleague series.

Schoop's long ball was his 10th this month and 15th of the season. Daz Cameron also homered and scored two runs for the Tigers. Manning (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Cardinals starter John Gant (4-6) lasted just three-plus innings and gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while fanning four. Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis, and Lars Nootbaar contributed his first major league hit, a triple, and scored a run.

Rockies 5, Mariners 2

German Marquez allowed just one run on two hits in eight innings and Trevor Story hit two home runs as Colorado defeated host Seattle.

The Rockies, who won for just the sixth time in 34 road games this season. Marquez (6-6) retired the first 17 he faced before Seattle's Taylor Trammell hit a solo shot with two outs in the sixth inning. Rockies leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia went 0-for-4 with a walk, ending the majors' longest active hitting streak at 18 games.

The Mariners had their five-game winning streak snapped, which equaled a season high, and finished 7-2 on their nine-game homestand.

Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 2

The Brewers took the rubber match 3-2 with the hapless Diamondbacks, losers of 33 of their last 36, thanks to Brandon Woodruff, who tossed seven good innings and knocked in a run to help his own cause.

Woodruff (6-3) finished with nine strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits with two walks.

The Brewers were paced offensively by Tyrone Taylor and Jace Peterson, who each recorded a pair of hits, and Avisail Garcia, who drove in a run and drew two walks.

--Field Level Media

